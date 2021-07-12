Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Northam proposes more than $350 million for business, tourism recovery

By MICHAEL MARTZ Richmond Times-Dispatch
Culpeper Star Exponent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia's beleaguered tourism and hospitality industry would get a $300 million boost in federal emergency aid that Gov. Ralph Northam proposes to use to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Northam proposed on Monday to devote $250 million of the $4.3 billion that Virginia has received under the American...

starexponent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Rebuild Va#Virginia Tourism Corp#Virginia Main#The Virginia Restaurant#D Fairfax#The General Assembly#Democrats#Congress#Democratic#House Of Delegates#Commerce#Senate Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Virginia Gov. Northam Proposes $862 Million of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Partially Refill Unemployment Trust Fund

As part of his “Investment Week” announcing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation proposals, Governor Ralph Northam announced $862 million for Virginia’s unemployment insurance trust fund, depleted during COVID-19. “Shoring up the Commonwealth’s unemployment insurance trust fund is a smart investment that will prevent Virginia businesses from paying higher taxes...
Richmond, VAchathamstartribune.com

Gov. Northam holding off on reinstating mask mandate

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam will not reinstate a universal mask mandate in Virginia, he said today. "All Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings where there is increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, as the new CDC guidance recommends," Northam said. "This is not a requirement, but a recommendation."
Virginia Statewjhl.com

Gov. Northam announces $111M proposal for Virginia undergrad financial aid

(WFXR) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday afternoon plans to invest $111 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to provide need-based financial aid for low to moderate-income undergraduate students. He also shared his stance on wearing masks in light of the CDC’s new recommendations. “The economic uncertainty of...
Culpeper Star Exponent

Democratic leaders’ limits on special session debate draw GOP pushback

RICHMOND—A decision by Democratic leaders to impose broad restrictions on the Virginia General Assembly’s upcoming special session is drawing criticism from Republicans who say the rules will sharply limit meaningful debate on how the state should spend $4.3 billion in federal pandemic relief money. In a memo earlier this month,...
Virginia StateWSLS

Gov. Northam announces more than $100 million in funding to help make college more affordable for Virginians

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Students from underserved communities could be getting a boost in tuition help from the American Rescue Plan. On Thursday at Virginia Tech, Governor Ralph Northam announced more than $100 million in funding that will help make college more affordable. Northam said one major key to economic recovery after the pandemic is making sure every Virginian looking for higher education can have access to it.
Fairfax County, VAfairfaxstationconnection.com

Opinion: Commentary: Economic Recovery Is More Than Escaping COVID-19

Over the last year, our economy struggled to hang on amidst unpredictable changes in pandemic regulations, with over 45 percent of small businesses in the region closing permanently or temporarily, and roughly 49,000 Fairfax County residents remain unemployed. As businesses reopen and vaccination rates increase, we hope for recovery but the long-term threats to our economy are increasingly coming to light.
Congress & CourtsCulpeper Star Exponent

Justice Mims is leaving Virginia Supreme Court next year

Virginia Supreme Court Justice William C. Mims, a former state delegate, senator and Virginia attorney general, will not seek reappointment when his current term on the high court expires on March 31. In a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, Mims...
Mental Healthfarmvilleherald.com

Northam commits funds for behavioral health

Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced the commonwealth will commit $485 million in federal and state funding to address pressing challenges in Virginia’s behavioral health system. The plan includes targeted investments to alleviate pressure on state mental health hospitals, strengthen community-based services and increase support for substance abuse treatment and prevention...
Collegeswfirnews.com

Northam announces college statewide tuition assistance proposal at VT

Governor Northam wants state lawmakers to approve $111 million for need-based college tuition assistance, announcing his proposal today at Virginia Tech. It is one of several the governor has presented this week ahead of next week’s General Assembly special session, one called to determine how Virginia will use more than $4 billion in federal COVID relief funds. Northam wants $100 million of that to go to students attending Virginia’s public colleges and universities and the other $11 million for those studying at private ones. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Public HealthInside Nova

Northam recommends, but doesn't mandate, masks indoors

As mask mandates start making a return around the D.C. area, Gov. Ralph Northam weighed in on Twitter, saying all Virginians should consider wearing them as COVID-19 cases spike. "This is not a requirement, but a recommendation," he wrote. Northam said 1,110 new cases were reported Thursday, up from less...
Virginia StateCulpeper Star Exponent

Richmond becomes first Va. locality to declare racism a public health crisis

Richmond is now among more than 200 American localities that have declared racism a public health crisis. The City Council unanimously adopted the declaration on Monday night with few remarks from the legislative body, five months after Virginia lawmakers passed a similar resolution for the state. The city’s resolution is the first adopted by a Virginia locality.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces $485 Million Funding Commitment to Strengthen Virginia’s Behavioral Health System

Includes investments in mental health services, substance use treatment and prevention, hospital staffing, and critical infrastructure ~. ARLINGTON—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that the Commonwealth will commit $485 million in federal and state funding to address pressing challenges in Virginia’s behavioral health system. The plan includes targeted investments to alleviate pressure on state mental health hospitals, strengthen community-based services, and increase support for substance abuse treatment and prevention programs. The Governor made the announcement at the Arlington County Community Services Board and was joined by Senator Adam Ebbin and Delegates Mark Sickles, Patrick Hope, and Alfonso Lopez for a tour of the Crisis Intervention Center and a roundtable with behavioral health leaders. The announcement is part of “Investment Week,” during which the Governor and legislative leaders are highlighting proposals for allocating the $4.3 billion in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding available to the Commonwealth in advance of the August 2nd special session. “Every Virginian should have access to the behavioral health care and treatment they need, either in their home communities or in a state-operated facility,” said Governor Northam. “The pandemic has led to increases in depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and other mental health issues in Virginia and across the country, which has added to the strain on our behavioral health system and the valued people who work within it. This funding package is a down payment that will significantly increase support for our state hospitals, community-based providers, and substance abuse prevention and treatment programs so they can best help those who rely on their services.” The Governor’s plan solidifies the Commonwealth’s ongoing commitment to increasing access to community-based services and ensuring the safety of staff and patients in Virginia’s 12 state hospitals and centers. Additional capital investments will support improvements to state facility infrastructure, including water treatment, ventilation, and sewer systems. “COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on both the mental and physical health of Virginians,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD, MHCM. “These investments will mean Virginians will receive the care they need in the communities where they live.” The $485 million investment includes state funding as well as federal dollars from the ARP and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and is broadly focused on three areas—state mental hospitals, community-based services, and opioid and substance abuse treatment. Virginia’s mental health hospitals have faced high census levels for a number of years and the pandemic has made the situation more challenging. The funding package has nearly $200 million for staffing at state behavioral health facilities and intellectual disability training centers. This includes $45 million to continue staff bonuses and an additional $154 million in the two-year budget Governor Northam will submit in December for salary adjustments. “State hospitals are in desperate need of help,” said Senator Louise Lucas, Chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee. “This funding will mean that Virginians can access the quality care they need, when they need it, without placing a burden on our community services.” “These measures outline a significant step towards ensuring state hospitals remain operational for the immediate and foreseeable future,” said Delegate Mark Sickles, Chair of the House Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee. “We have to take action now to address these critical issues.” The funding proposal also includes $150 million to increase access to community-based crisis services and child and family support services, and provide dispatcher training for the Marcus Alert program, a new statewide mental health alert system designed to ensure behavioral health experts are involved in responding to individuals in crisis. An additional $5 million dollars will be dedicated to providing permanent supportive housing in Northern Virginia to assist with bed shortages. “Over the past eight years, we have worked to restructure our mental health system and to better fund services, but we still have much to do to best help Virginians with mental health needs,” said Senator George Barker, member of the Senate Finance Committee and the Behavioral Health Commission. “The federal dollars will help meet needs now, and we will continue to build the best mental health system in the 2022 legislative session.” “Today’s announcement is a down payment toward our long-term commitment of improving Virginia’s behavioral health system,” said Delegate Patrick Hope, Vice Chair of the Behavioral Health Commission. “It is only through a sustainable investment in community-based care will we truly recognize the lasting benefit and I am committed to a fully-funded community safety net to meet all our behavioral health needs.”
Culpeper Star Exponent

Charlottesville firm's planned wind farm missed deadline for approval, officials say

ROANOKE — The first renewable energy project of its kind in Virginia is hitting headwinds in Botetourt County. Rocky Forge Wind, which would consist of 14 wind turbines towering more than 600 feet above the ridgeline of North Mountain, missed a deadline for approval of a site plan and is not eligible for a statewide extension granted to some projects because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has determined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy