‘Eyimofe’ Trailer: The Festival Standout Drama Shows The Struggle Of Two Nigerian People Wanting More Out Of Life

The trailer for Netflix's Love is Blind: After the Altar special has finally landed after a brief teaser earlier this month. This extension of the vastly successful Season 1 reality hit will see the couples from Love is Blind reunite with one another over two years after the show's weddings were filmed. Two couples tied the knot during the social experiment — Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett — both of whom will appear at the reunion. In the official trailer for After the Altar, we see that most of the other contestants also appear, including Giannina Gibelli, Jessica Batten, Damian Powers, Diamond Jack, Lauren "LC" Chamblin, and Carlton Morton. One main cast member who is mentioned but does not appear is Mark Cuevas.