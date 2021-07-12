‘Eyimofe’ Trailer: The Festival Standout Drama Shows The Struggle Of Two Nigerian People Wanting More Out Of Life
Sadly, even though there seems to be a larger number of international films crossing over into the mainstream, thanks to film fans gaining access to them, there are still regions and territories that don’t get the shine that others do. Thanks to “Parasite,” the mainstream film fan is now aware of South Korean cinema, for example. But when it comes to Nigerian film, there aren’t many examples of crossover success. Hopefully, that will change thanks to the new feature, “Eyimofe.”theplaylist.net
