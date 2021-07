A single question continues to bounce around in the minds of “Yellowstone” fans with an answer still a few months away. The question fans are pondering is just who put the hit out on the Dutton family in season three. What makes this a difficult question is that there is no shortage of suspects with motivation to take out the prominent ranching family. The Duttons seemingly have beef with a lot of people and factions due to the value of “Yellowstone” Ranch. It seems everyone in Montana wants to claim the property the ranch sits on as their own. But “Yellowstone” ranch has resided with the Dutton family for generations and they have no intentions of that changing. This attitude, of course, led to the third season finale which saw three members of the family come under attack.