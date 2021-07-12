The French Dispatch Is The Oscar Contender We Knew It Was [Cannes]
CANNES – Considering it was already pegged as an Oscar contender for 2021 if the pandemic had never occurred, it’s no surprise that Wes Anderson‘s magnificent new concoction, “The French Dispatch,” will make waves for the upcoming 2022 awards season. The film debuted in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival after originally being invited last year. And its Academy Award hopes are not just because the film is fantastic or has a chance to be the first non-franchise global hit in theaters in the “reopening era” (remember: Wes is big in Europe) but history is on its side.theplaylist.net
