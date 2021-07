Dustin Poirier thinks Conor McGregor bringing his pre-fight leg injury to light is a sign of weakness. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) revealed that he’d been having issues prior to the trilogy bout with Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) at UFC 264, which might’ve contributed to his leg breaking. McGregor posted images of his ankle taped up, as well as an x-ray of his ankle, claiming that both the Nevada Athletic Commission and UFC president Dana White were aware that he had stress fractures in his leg going into the fight. But Poirier thinks McGregor is only offering up excuses as to why he lost.