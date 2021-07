The new owners of the Olean Center Mall plan to demolish parts of it to build senior citizen housing while renovating the rest of the mall. Olean Common Council voted Tuesday to support a $2 million state grant application by Olean Town Centre, the new owner of the mall. The proposed project would see the anchor store formerly occupied by the Bon-Ton demolished to make way for a new four-story structure featuring retail space on the ground floor and 60 units of senior living above.