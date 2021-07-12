Cancel
Animals

The Best Of Bats: Favorite Pieces From The NPR Archive

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are marking a milestone, 50 years of NPR, with a look back at stories from the archive. It has long been known that bats locate their prey by sending out sounds and then listening to the echoes. Research published, in the latest issue of the journal Nature, suggests that this natural sonar is extremely sophisticated. It now seems that bats use sound waves to construct vivid mental images of the world around them.

