Gypsy moth to be renamed amid concerns of derogatory ethnic name

Detroit Free Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Entomological Society of America, an organization that oversees bug naming, dropped the term, “gypsy moth,” considered an ethnic slur to the Romani people. This move is one of the first two for the organization’s Better Common Names Project, which seeks to replace names that contain derogative terms, inappropriate geographic references and for those that disregard what native communities called the species. The other insect they are renaming was called the "gypsy ant," a lesser-known insect species that moves frequently.

