Gypsy moth to be renamed amid concerns of derogatory ethnic name

Big enough to be mistaken for a hummingbird, the Nessus Sphinx moth starts as a giant worm. While walking along the Minuteman Bike Path recently, I saw out of the corner of my eye what I thought was a large wasp darting among bushes. Looking more closely, I saw it was a hummingbird – and as I watched still longer and got a better view, I realized I was not observing a hummingbird at all, but rather a Nessus Sphinx moth, a large daytime moth that looks and acts like a hummingbird. The moth has propellerlike wings and proportions similar to those of a hummingbird. It also has a short, birdlike tail.