Peacemaker: Directors Revealed for James Gunn and John Cena's HBO Max Series

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn reveals the directors joining him on Peacemaker, the spin-off series of The Suicide Squad he created for HBO Max. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directs five of them, including the series premiere, and recently revealed Jody Hill (Observe and Report, HBO's Eastbound & Down) is behind the camera on one episode. Speaking to Collider ahead of The Suicide Squad, where John Cena (Bumblebee, F9) joins the DC Extended Universe as a violent DC Comics anti-hero, Gunn reveals the remaining two directors joining himself and Hill on Peacemaker.

