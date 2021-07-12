Peacemaker: Directors Revealed for James Gunn and John Cena's HBO Max Series

James Gunn doesn’t think Peacemaker will get a Season 2 because John Cena won’t stop taking the costume. The Suicide Squad director was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! talking about another set of episodes for his beleaguered anti-hero. The WWE star is known to have quite the sense of humor, so there’s no telling what kind of pranks he was pulling in the costume. (As to almost illustrate the point, Cena wore his Peacemaker outfit to their appearance on the show with Margot Robbie.) If you’re going to go for two on HBO Max, someone might want to alert the costume department. To his credit, the Fast 9 star enjoyed the joke and seemed to be trying out his comedic chops during the late show appearance too. They’ll probably be able to get the suit back, but someone is going to have to tell Cena that they can get him another one in the meantime.