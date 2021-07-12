Cancel
Portland, OR

Eastbound Hwy 26 near Brookwood Parkway reopens following hit-and-run that hospitalized pedestrian

Portland Report
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) After a crash Monday left one person with serious injuries, all eastbound lanes of Highway 26 near Brookwood Parkway were closed, KOIN reports.

The Hillsboro Police Department said a 52-year-old man was struck by a box truck around 5 a.m. while walking along the shoulder of Highway 26. The truck reportedly fled the scene and left the victim with serious injuries.

Following the crash, all eastbound lanes of Highway 26 and nearby on-ramps were closed near Northeast Brookwood Parkway. All lanes have reopened.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are still searching for the truck. It is described as a 26-foot, yellow and white, or orange and white, box truck. According to police, the truck may have been at the 7-11 located at 5456 Brookwood Parkway right before the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Portland, OR
With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

