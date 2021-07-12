Xbox One Users Experience Black Screen of Death After New Insider Console Update
An unfortunate system update came about recently for some in the Xbox Insiders program that led to Xbox One users seeing their console reach the dreaded "black screen of death". This screen essentially makes the console unusable without the use of a specific workaround. At this point in time, some fixes for the problem have come about, but it seems as though the issue itself has been rather widespread.comicbook.com
