Xbox One Users Experience Black Screen of Death After New Insider Console Update

When the Xbox Series X was revealed at The Game Awards two years ago, its name caught many by surprise. The ‘series’ part in the name was a hint towards a growing family of Xbox consoles, which grew with the Xbox Series S right before the launch of the new console generation. This has led many to speculate that a handheld Xbox console isn’t unlikely to come at some point in the future, and Valve’s recently unveiled Steam Deck may just push Microsoft to fast-track such a console, if it has been in their plans.