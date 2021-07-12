Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox One Users Experience Black Screen of Death After New Insider Console Update

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 17 days ago

An unfortunate system update came about recently for some in the Xbox Insiders program that led to Xbox One users seeing their console reach the dreaded "black screen of death". This screen essentially makes the console unusable without the use of a specific workaround. At this point in time, some fixes for the problem have come about, but it seems as though the issue itself has been rather widespread.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consoles#Xbox One System Software#Black Screen Of Death#Xbox Insiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'District 9' Director Is Developing New AAA Shooter For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series Consoles

Neill Blomkamp, the critically acclaimed director of hit movies like District 9, Chappie, and Elysium, is turning his attention and talent to the world of video games. According to a new report from IGN, Blomkamp has joined new indie studio Gunzilla Games (not to be confused with Horizon Zero Dawn studio Guerrilla Games) as Chief Visionary Officer. Their first project will be an as-yet unrevealed multiplayer shooter for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Your PS4 and PS5 consoles get a brand new game to play for FREE

Numerous free gaming experiences are launched every week, some of which come from major studios. And if you’re stuck with a new game to play this weekend, there’s a new free trial to try out. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches this week on PS4 and PS5 with free access with multiplayer and Zombies modes.
Video GamesComicBook

Is Xbox Working on a Handheld Console?

Is Xbox working on a handheld console? After the failure of the PlayStation Vita, many wondered and proclaimed the handheld console was dead, largely due to the advancements in smartphones. In 2017, and ever since, Nintendo has proven this wrong with the Nintendo Switch, which is on track to be one of the best-selling video game machines of all time. More recently, Valve further poked holes in this claim as well with the Steam Deck, which is in such demand that Valve is having trouble with the pre-ordering process.
Video GamesPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Xbox Game Pass Ended the Console War

Xbox has forfeited the console war, starting a new one in its wake. Cloud gaming services should grow at a compound annual growth rate of 41% through 2028. Xbox Game Pass will face more competition as the cloud gaming bandwagon gets crowded. The Xbox Game Pass line of service offerings...
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Updated With 3 New Games

Microsoft has updated Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with not one, not two, but three new games. Two of these three games, are available on all platforms, which is to say cloud, console, and PC. However, one of these games has only been added to the cloud version of the subscription service. And as always, it's unclear how long any of these games will stick around.
Video GamesIGN

The Steam Deck Makes a Handheld Xbox Series Console Even More Likely

When the Xbox Series X was revealed at The Game Awards two years ago, its name caught many by surprise. The ‘series’ part in the name was a hint towards a growing family of Xbox consoles, which grew with the Xbox Series S right before the launch of the new console generation. This has led many to speculate that a handheld Xbox console isn’t unlikely to come at some point in the future, and Valve’s recently unveiled Steam Deck may just push Microsoft to fast-track such a console, if it has been in their plans.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Battlefield V (Cloud) and Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC) join the subscription service today, ahead of Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC), Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC), and Last Stop (Cloud, Console, and PC) on July 22.
Video GamesTom's Guide

Xbox Series S stock available at Microsoft — how to get your console

Looking for an affordable next-gen console? The Microsoft Store currently has Xbox Series S in stock. (Unfortunately, there is no Xbox Series X restock at the moment). Currently, you can get the Xbox Series S for $299 at Microsoft Store. That's list price for the console and the only store that has it in stock and ready to ship.
Computersgithub.blog

A redesigned new user onboarding experience

GitHub has a brand new onboarding experience for users creating an account on github.com. From the homepage's vantage point in outer space, we'll guide you to a soft landing and get you started in no time!
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Why the Xbox is the Perfect Next-gen Console

The Xbox Series X/S was released around the same time as the PS5, and both machines have a lot going for them – fantastic exclusives, serious hardware, and instant access to a well-stocked online store. It’s genuinely hard to pick between the two of them, but we’ve found a few aspects that might just put the Xbox ahead. If anything from this list jumps out at you in particular, then the Xbox could be your perfect console.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

3 Ways Xbox Is Beating PlayStation in the Console Wars

The console wars have been going on for some time, and the leader is never set in stone. As soon as one system has been enjoying more popularity for a while, its competitor swoops in with a big change to steal the spotlight. At this time, we're confident that Xbox...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Screen stays black after waking computer from Sleep Mode

If your Windows computer screen stays black after waking it from sleep mode, then some of the suggestions in this post are sure to help you. Some users have reported that their computer screen did not turn on after waking the computer from sleep mode. If you get this issue on your Windows 11/10 desktop computer, the first thing that you should do is turn your monitor Off and On it again. This trick has worked for some affected users.

Comments / 0

Community Policy