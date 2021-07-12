Cancel
Conor McGregor’s coach says UFC star was ‘well on track’ to ‘getting a finish’ vs Dustin Poirier before horror injury

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 18 days ago
CONOR McGREGOR was ‘well on track' to 'getting a finish' against Dustin Poirier before his horror injury, coach John Kavanagh said.

McGregor was beaten by Poirier in their trilogy decider at UFC 264 after he suffered a broken tibia just before the end of round one.

Conor McGregor after his trilogy defeat to Dustin Poirier Credit: Getty
Conor McGregor stretchered out of the arena Credit: Rex

It brought a close to the frantic opening five minutes, which McGregor's head trainer believed put him on the way to ending the fight.

Kavanagh told the UFC's Laura Senko: “It was going fantastic. I thought he looked really, really good in there.

"I wasn’t concerned at all. I was actually really, really happy. At the 4:30 mark or even the 4:45 mark, everything is gravy.

"I thought energy looked good, technique looked good.

"A few adjustments in between rounds, and I thought round two we were well on track to getting a finish there, or keep the rhythm going for the rest of the fight.”

After McGregor's gruesome injury, he was hospitalised where he completed a successful surgery and will spend six weeks on crutches.

The Irishman has already called for a fourth fight with Poirier after the unprecedented ending to the trilogy bout.

But Kavanagh - who has been with McGregor from the start - said no immediate plans could be decided until his man is on the road to recovery.

He said: “The 24-hour goal for today is to meet with the surgeon and his team after the operation is finished. Get their take on it, get their assessment.

"It’s not til they’ve opened them up and actually looked at the joint and what’s going on in there that they can tell us what the next while is going to look like in terms of rehabilitation.”

