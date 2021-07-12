Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Room with a clue! Flat in Grade II listed Art Deco mansion that was the home of Hercule Poirot in ITV series goes up for rent for £1,950-a-month

By Adam Manno For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

A flat in an Art Deco mansion block that was the fictional home of TV detective Hercule Poirot has gone up for rent for £1,950 a month.

The 612 sq ft one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment sits on the ground floor of Florin Court, a Grade II-listed building on the eastern side of Charterhouse Square in Central London.

Its Art Deco exterior became known as Whitehaven Mansions, the home of the Belgian detective in the ITV series that ran from 1989 to 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYZoO_0auawodt00
Florin Court was built in 1936 by Guy Morgan & Partners. It sits on the eastern side of Charterhouse Square in Central London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wx5uw_0auawodt00
The Florin Court building as used in the series Agatha Christie's Poirot, which ran from 1989 to 2013 on ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpA6m_0auawodt00
In the series, the building became Whiteheaven Mansions, home of the fictional detective
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDMtX_0auawodt00
The ground floor flat is in a Grade II-listed building that boasts Art Deco motifs and has been used in numerous TV shows
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTYm5_0auawodt00
The sleek, black kitchen rests against the wall of the open plan reception area, between the study and double bedroom

Producers chose the building for its symmetry, and a number of interior shots were used as well.

Upon entering, visitors are met with a full bathroom to the left and a closet to the right.

The entrance leads straight into the open plan reception area, which features a curved wall and window and is separated from the kitchen by a long counter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457ngB_0auawodt00
The double bedroom comes with mirrored horizontal armoires and the same curved windows seen in the living room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jswix_0auawodt00
A study, which can serve as a home office, sits across the bedroom on the other side of the kitchen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYFQa_0auawodt00
The bathroom sits on the left side of the main entrance, facing a closet and leading directly into the reception area

The motif carries on into the double bedroom, which boasts a set of mirrored vertical armoires and curved windows overlooking the street.

A study sits on the opposite side of the apartment across the kitchen.

Building tenants enjoy the services of a building manager and concierge along with amenities such as a gym, sauna, swimming pool and access to a roof terrace with panoramic views of London .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1peRaP_0auawodt00
Tenants can enjoy amenties such as a sauna, a pool, and a rooftop garden with panoramic views of London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rSTn_0auawodt00
'The views from the communal roof garden are amazing if you just want to sit,' says real estate agent Armond Ghahrami
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bcd7_0auawodt00
The 612 sq ft flat is 'perfect for a lawyer' or 'anyone in accountancy or banking' due to its proximity to many city firms

'The apartment would be perfect for a lawyer, or anyone in accountancy or banking as it is close to many city firms,' says Armond Ghahrami, director of the Orlando Reid estate agency.

It is currently occupied by a person in the legal profession who had enjoyed living in the apartment for a few years but now wanted a change, Ghahrami says.

'The fact that it has a separate study room is helpful, too, you can work at home but with the flexibility to go to an office if you need to.'

Florin Court was built in 1936 by Guy Morgan & Partners, who had previously worked with iconic architect Sir Edward Lutyens, designer of The Cenotaph.

It features original, curved windows and walls and fits perfectly within Charterhouse Square, which dates back to the 14th century.

The stunning structure was also shown in the Batman spin-off series Pennyworth in 2019.

'The views from the communal roof garden are amazing if you just want to sit,' Ghahrami says.

'If you want to keep up your fitness, you have it all on site, as well as the Art Deco pool, which is absolutely beautiful, especially after a stressful day at work.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

217K+
Followers
83K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Deco#Mansions#Fitness#Itv#Itv#Belgian#Guy Morgan Partners#Batman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Worldtatler.com

Inside Barnbougle Castle, the original home of the Primrose family that has undergone a spectacular restoration

Just west of Edinburgh, nestled on a secluded coastal corner of the 30,000 acre Dalmeny Estate with breathtaking sea views overlooking the Firth of Forth, is Barnbougle Castle. The castle was the original home of the Primrose family until the 4th Earl of Rosebery built Dalmeny House – one of the first Tudor Gothic revival houses in Scotland designed by architect-of-the-day, William Wilkins, who also designed the National Gallery and University College London.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Inside Deborah Hutton's stunning Bronte home: Media personality, 59, puts her Hamptons-style pad with sweeping ocean views and a wine cellar up for sale

Media personality Deborah Hutton is selling her stunning home in Bronte, Sydney. The 59-year-old has listed her Hamptons-style pad for sale and is looking for 'expressions of interest' from potential buyers. The sprawling pad features enviable sweeping ocean views, a wine cellar and a gorgeous fireplace. It also has an...
Home & GardenPosted by
Daily Mail

Inside the stunning home of famed interior designer Gillian Khaw as she lists her light and spacious Bellevue Hill apartment for sale with a $4.5million price guide

Famed interior designer Gillian Khaw is auctioning off her stunning apartment in Sydney's Bellevue Hill. According to a report by realestate.com.au on Friday, Khaw is selling the four-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment with a $4.5million price guide. The whole-floor apartment has plenty of room to move, with 214 square metres of internal...
Home & GardenPosted by
Daily Mail

What lies beneath: Inside the incredible mansion with a NIGHTCLUB underneath the pool - as well as a 1,000 bottle wine cellar and a bedroom that looks like a five-star hotel suite

A sprawling mansion in one of Melbourne's ritziest coastal suburbs hides a secret beneath the swimming pool. The five-bedroom house in Brighton, 12 kilometres south-east of the CBD, boasts an underground nightclub with a 35-seater sofa, a fully functional cocktail bar and a light-up disco floor framed by a window that looks into the pool above.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Gordon Ramsay WINS planning permission to build giant basement with a wine store and a 'super-master bedroom' in his £7million London mansion

Gordon Ramsay won permission to build a giant basement with a wine store and a new 'super-master bedroom' in his £7million London mansion on Friday. The 54-year-old celebrity chef is re-vamping the first floor of his South West London home and knocking through four bedrooms to create the ginormous master with two en suites.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Couple who bought Grade II listed Victorian bank on their high street for £50,000 at auction spend three years transforming it into stunning family home on George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations - but go over budget by £250,000

A couple who bought a Grade II listed Victorian bank on their local high street for £50,000 have revealed their unrecognisable transformation of the property into a stunning family home on George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations. Richard and Sarah, from Cornwall, had been banking at the building in St Columb Major...
Visual ArtPosted by
Daily Mail

Antiques shop owner discovers beach painting bought from London flea market was once stolen from a Mayfair art gallery and is a rare work by French artist Eugene Boudin whose work has sold for £1.5MILLION

An antiques shop owner has discovered a beach painting bought from a flea market was once stolen from an art gallery and is a rare work by the French artist Eugene Boudin - whose work has sold for £1.5million. Old Bank Antiques boss Jon White said a lady sold him...
Video GamesDestructoid

Work those little grey cells with Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot: The First Cases

There are many mystery titles out on the market for budding sleuths. From Capcom’s Phoenix Wright titles to Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes adventures, there’s a veritable daggerful of crimes waiting to be solved by whodunnit? loving video game fans. And Joining this grisly genre is one of the most notable sleuths in the history of fiction: Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot, who is headed to PC and consoles this fall in a brand new release: The First Cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy