New York City: the big apple, the city of high-flying business tycoons, and the financial capital of America. The city sees businesses pop up left, right and centre with thousands of transactions being made every millisecond. In Q1 of this year a rough 2,500 residential properties in Manhattan alone have been sold according to statista.com. Zach Machuca tapped into the intermediary market specialising in creating wealth for mortgage brokers. And in New York City, well, living isn’t cheap. The reported needed salary to buy a median home is over $100,000 and this means that brokers need all the help they can get their hands on.