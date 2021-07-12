Chesapeake College Refocuses on Workforce Training, Changes Program for 55+
WYE MILLS - With a renewed focus on the mission to provide workforce training and the need to balance multiple priorities with limited resources, Chesapeake College has made the difficult decision to discontinue administration of the Institute for Adult Learning. The IAL membership program was developed 20 years ago to provide enrichment and education opportunities to adult learners over age 55.www.chesapeake.edu
Comments / 0