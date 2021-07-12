Cancel
Wye Mills, MD

Chesapeake College Refocuses on Workforce Training, Changes Program for 55+

By My Campus
chesapeake.edu
 18 days ago

WYE MILLS - With a renewed focus on the mission to provide workforce training and the need to balance multiple priorities with limited resources, Chesapeake College has made the difficult decision to discontinue administration of the Institute for Adult Learning. The IAL membership program was developed 20 years ago to provide enrichment and education opportunities to adult learners over age 55.

