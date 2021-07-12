Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences president announces plan to retire

By Glenn Epps
Posted by 
Albany Business Review
Albany Business Review
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The president of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences plans to retire after nearly eight years in the role. In an open letter to the college, Greg Dewey stated he will step down and begin retirement July 1, 2022. “Throughout my career, I have held to maxims,” he...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Albany Business Review

Albany Business Review

Albany, NY
861
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The Albany Business Review provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/albany
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
Albany, NY
Business
Albany, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#University President#Keck Graduate Institute#Acphs Dewey#Board Of Trustees#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
Related
Albany, NYPosted by
Albany Business Review

Tully Rinckey founders start new law firm

One of the region’s larger law firms has new ownership — and its founders are starting a new firm with a similar name. Earlier this year, Mathew Tully and Greg Rinckey sold off the majority stake in the firm they founded, Tully Rinckey, to focus on a new firm that exclusively focuses on government contracting work and business law.
Colonie, NYPosted by
Albany Business Review

Layoffs at Auto/Mate after parent company's acquisition

Employees and former employees of software company Auto/Mate by DealerSocket say the company has laid off workers in Colonie and around the country. Multiple DealerSocket employees posted on LinkedIn about the layoffs, which were reportedly effective on Monday. Several of the posts said the number of layoffs was significant, with one saying there were roughly 200 affected. It’s unclear how many in the Capital Region were affected.
JobsPosted by
Albany Business Review

JOB POSTING FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR

The Town of Bethlehem, NY is seeking candidates for an Economic Development Coordinator. The Coordinator will serve as the initial point of contact for economic development and business inquiries, promote the Town’s Economic Development strategy, develop and support a business retention and attraction program, act as a liaison to the Bethlehem IDA and local and regional economic development organizations (e.g., Chamber of Commerce, Center for Economic Growth), research and compile information for grant applications, develop and help implement strategies to market commercial properties, and maintain contact with economic development prospects. This is a full-time position that will report to the Director of Planning while supporting and responsively coordinating with the Town Supervisor, other Town Managers and the Bethlehem IDA leadership. This employee will serve as the initial point of contact and coordinate economic development activities of the Department of Economic Development and Planning and the Bethlehem Industrial Development Agency. The required knowledge, skills and abilities each candidate must have include: good knowledge of the purposes, principles, practices and terminology used in planning and implementing of economic development projects; knowledge of federal and state aid or grant programs available to municipalities and the skills to pursue such opportunities; good knowledge of public relations and publicity techniques, familiarity with the economic needs of the region and ability to advance the Town’s economic development strategy; ability to prepare reports, establish and maintain effective working relationships with others, communicate both orally and in writing, and ability to prepare accurate and concise technical reports. Candidates will need to have a Bachelor’s Degree in City, Regional or Urban Planning, Business Administration, Business, Public Administration, Political Science or Marketing, or a related major and two (2) years experience in economic development, business management, redevelopment planning and financing, land use and urban design, OR an Associate’s Degree and four (4) years experience in one of the previously mentioned fields. Town benefits include paid vacation, holidays, sick time, medical, dental and vision insurance, and the New York State Retirement Program. Interested candidates should mail a cover letter and resume by August 16, 2021 to: Mary Tremblay-Glassman, Director of Human Resources, Town of Bethlehem 445 Delaware Avenue Delmar, NY 12054. To learn more about us, please visit our website at www.townofbethlehem.org.

Comments / 0

Community Policy