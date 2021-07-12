Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Gunpowder Milkshake' stars on the all-female cast

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Hamilton spoke with Angela Bassett, and the stars of 'Gunpowder Milkshake' cast all female assassins in the new action flick.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Hamilton
Person
Angela Bassett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gunpowder Milkshake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesNewsTimes

Carla Gugino on 'Gunpowder Milkshake' and the 20th Anniversary of 'Spy Kids'

Carla Gugino may have done a lot of action work in two of her latest projects — the series “Jett” (now on HBO Max) and the Netflix movie “Gunpowder Milkshake” — but she’s happy to report that she made it through both productions uninjured. But a day off from filming the upcoming “Leopard Skin” in the Dominican Republic earlier this year proved catastrophic.
MoviesMovieWeb

Gunpowder Milkshake Director Would Love to Do a Sequel

Much like John Wick before it, Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake offers glimpses and clues hinting towards a complex mythology far beyond what we see in the movie. And again, much like the pencil-wielding assassin, these elements could be explored in sequels, and while he has plenty of ideas for more, director, Navot Papushado, is patiently waiting to see audiences' reactions to the first movie before pressing ahead.
MoviesKankakee Daily Journal

REEL TALK: 'No Sudden Move' is riveting with all-star cast

It’s 1954 in Detroit. The dark and dirty world of crime has infiltrated a seemingly everyday working man’s life. Doug Jones (Brendan Fraser), one by one, hires three thugs to carry out a mission to “escort” Matt Wertz (David Harbour) to his office to find and deliver an envelope while his family is being “babysat” by the two remaining criminals.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: Karen Gillan and Lena Headey Team Up for a Neon-Drenched Sisterhood-of-Assassins Action Fantasy

Here’s the kind of movie that “Gunpowder Milkshake” is. It’s a rogue-assassin-hunting-down-the-assassins-who-are-hunting-her thriller, starring a charismatically affectless Karen Gillan as Sam, the rogue in question (though, in fact, she has done nothing wrong). At one point she finds herself in a car with an 8-year-old girl, Emily (Chloe Coleman), who she has just rescued from a kidnapping. She’s teaching the girl how to maneuver around an underground parking garage, propping her up in the driver’s seat and letting her take the wheel, when they’re confronted by several vehicles full of hooligans brandishing automatic weapons.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Review: The Matriarchy Rules, the Patriarchy Drools

If you threw Kill Bill, John Wick, and maybe Atomic Blonde into a blender, pulverized them into a thin gruel, and emptied the results into a screenplay program, it’d probably come out looking and sounding a lot like Gunpowder Milkshake. The latest from writer-director Navot Papushado’s (ABCs of Death 2, Big Bad Wolves), Gunpowder Milkshake is a derivative actioner notable both for centering its unoriginal narrative on a female assassin and for a rare star turn by Karen Gillan (Jumanji, Guardians of the Galaxy). However, Gunpowder Milkshake doesn’t belong in the same conversation as its most illustrious predecessors, but it’s an effective, if ultimately negligible, time-waster. It’s also a reminder that Gillan, like everyone on the other side of the screen (i.e., her audience) deserves better.
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ fails to ‘Wick’ its way to delicious fun

It’s not hard to imagine the pitch meeting for “Gunpowder Milkshake,” a violent action thriller debuting this week on Netflix. Sure, it’s possible writer-director Navot Papushado never said that exact phrase to any studio executives, but that’s what the Israeli filmmaker’s latest effort is. And, hey, that would be fine...
MoviesNewnan Times-Herald

Gunpowder Milkshake: Entertaining, derivative film noir hybrid elevated by great cast

We’ve seen the dark, comically violent world of “Gunpowder Milkshake” many times before. And in this familiar but satisfying film noir/alternate universe hybrid, Netflix has a potential woman-power franchise on their hands. Perhaps the product of John Boorman and Lee Marvin’s 1967 film “Point Blank,” “Milkshake” places its trapped protagonist...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Karen Gillan Wants Jennifer Lawrence In Gunpowder Milkshake 2

The bare bones of Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake have been seen and done before countless times already, but based on how well the movie has been performing on the platform since being added to the library on Wednesday, it’s something audiences will never grow tired of. Take an established and popular...
MoviesDen of Geek

Gunpowder Milkshake Continues Lena Headey’s Career of Badass Mothers

This article contains some spoilers for Gunpowder Milkshake. You can read our spoiler-free review here. As with all Lena Headey projects, Gunpowder Milkshake gets even better when the actress shows back up. Headey’s assassin single mom Scarlet features in the Netflix’s film opening flashback, which sees Scarlet meeting her teen daughter (played by The Witcher‘s Freya Allan in flashback, and Karen Gillan for the bulk of the film) for a milkshake before escaping into the night for the next 15 years. She claims she did this for her daughter’s “own protection.”
Moviesfangirlish.com

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Carla Gugino Talks ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ and Working with Badass Women

If you’re a fan of Netflix then you probably know Carla Gugino from such shows as The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. She killed it then, making these unique characters her own, and she’s now killed it in her all new movie Gunpowder Milkshake, starring herself, Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and so many other talent actors.
MoviesCollider

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Director Navot Papushado on Giving Each Character Their Own Individuality and Color Scheme

With Gunpowder Milkshake now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with director Navot Papushado’s about making his action-packed and violent thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam (Karen Gillan), the daughter of an elite assassin, Scarlet (Lena Headey), who is forced to fight the shadowy organization that raised and trained her to follow in her mother's footsteps. Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and a new group of assassins when a job goes south and she chooses to protect one of her targets. The all-star cast also features Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Chloe Coleman, Paul Giamatti, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, and Freya Allan.
MoviesVillage Voice

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Relies on “John Wick with Women” Formula

If you’ve ever seen John Wick, Le Samourai, or Leon: The Professional, then you’ve essentially seen Gunpowder Milkshake, another action flick featuring killers on the run. The set-up is basic: Karen Gillan is Sam, a hit woman-for-hire in Berlin. She’s sent to murder the son of a mobster and then threaten his accountant — only the accountant stole the money to pay for the ransom of his kidnapped girl, Emily (Chloe Coleman). After things go south, Sam and Emily are on the lam, ducking through parking garages and taking shelter with Sam’s mother, another killer-for-hire named Scarlet (Leana Headey).
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Karen Gillen, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino Talk About Their Work on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

The stars of the over-the-top action movie talk about learning new stunts and bonding with each other on set. In the new Netflix movie ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Karen Gillen (‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Jumanji’) stars as Sam, a contract killer that has been betrayed by the very syndicate she works for. Searching for refuge with a young witness, played Chloe Coleman (‘My Spy’), that she refuses to kill, Sam finds support in the form of a trio of librarians that curate a bit more than just books, and may know where Sam’s mother has disappeared to.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Netflix Original Movie GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE Is Flashy Candy-Coated Action - MOVIE REVIEW

Gunpowder Milkshake is a Netflix Original movie by director Navot Papushado and stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti. Playing off the success of ultra-violent actioner John Wick, this film puts a more stylized spin on your typical revenge movie. But is this a must see or is the candy-coated flashiness too much to handle?
MoviesA.V. Club

Karen Gillan answers all our dumb questions about Gunpowder Milkshake

Note: This story contains spoilers for the movie Gunpowder Milkshake. You have been warned. If you spent your weekend watching Netflix’s new smash-em-up-and-stab-em Gunpowder Milkshake, then you may have come away from the film with a few questions. How, for instance, did regular people not just wander into that library and find guns? How in the world did Lena Headey’s Scarlet stay hidden for all those years? And why didn’t Sam just go hang out with her cool “aunts” rather than weird Nathan?

Comments / 0

Community Policy