'Gunpowder Milkshake' stars on the all-female cast

If you threw Kill Bill, John Wick, and maybe Atomic Blonde into a blender, pulverized them into a thin gruel, and emptied the results into a screenplay program, it’d probably come out looking and sounding a lot like Gunpowder Milkshake. The latest from writer-director Navot Papushado’s (ABCs of Death 2, Big Bad Wolves), Gunpowder Milkshake is a derivative actioner notable both for centering its unoriginal narrative on a female assassin and for a rare star turn by Karen Gillan (Jumanji, Guardians of the Galaxy). However, Gunpowder Milkshake doesn’t belong in the same conversation as its most illustrious predecessors, but it’s an effective, if ultimately negligible, time-waster. It’s also a reminder that Gillan, like everyone on the other side of the screen (i.e., her audience) deserves better.