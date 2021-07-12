Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz voices support for Cuban protests

By Nathan Hart
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 18 days ago

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz voiced his support for Cuban protests Monday and called on the Biden administration to do the same. “The Cuban people have fought against the tyranny of the Communist regime for decades, and have taken to the streets demanding liberty,” Cruz said in a statement. “This...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Liberty, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Cruz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Fidel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban Revolution#Republican#Cubans#Communist Party Of Cuba#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsexpressnews.com

Ted Cruz shows up to vote on Capitol Hill in gym clothes

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is running again, but it’s not for office this time. Journalists in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday spotted the junior senator from Texas darting through the halls of the U.S. Capitol in sneakers and gym clothes. In one image shared on Twitter, Cruz is contrasted in his...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Ted Cruz and other Texas Republicans, you sure give us a head-scratcher on the election

Republicans have again shown us who they are. They filibustered a Jan. 6 investigation by a committee evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats (which would have included their ability to veto any subpoenas). Now, after cynically appointing likely material witnesses to the select committee (whom they knew would be rejected), they have decided to simply abandon it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz slams the CDC over new mask guidelines for vaccinated Americans: 'credibility is in tatters'

Senator Ted Cruz joined ‘Hannity’ Wednesday to weigh in on the CDC's new mask guidelines for vaccinated Americans. SEN. TED CRUZ: Well, you’re right. The Democrats have, from the beginning of the pandemic, treated it as a matter of politics—from the shutdowns we saw all over the country to the schools that were closed and the kids that were hurt—to the jackbooted thugs that went persecuting people of faith who were going to church and singing in church. We saw a political agenda instead of common sense to keep us safe. I got to say that culminated yesterday in the CDC’s absurd decision that people who have been vaccinated must nonetheless wear masks when inside and that decision, Sean, that’s not science, that’s politics. It’s pure politics. You know what? Yesterday vaccines worked. Today they still work but, as a political matter, the Democrats decided they want to control your lives. They want everyone to wear a mask. My view is real simple: We shouldn't have federal government mandates on COVID. That means no mask mandates. That means no vaccine mandates. That means no vaccine passports. This should be a question of individual choice. Now look, personally, I’ve gotten the vaccine. My family has gotten the vaccine. That’s the choice we made, but I also believe in individual freedom and responsibility. It’s your choice to decide what’s right for you and what’s right for your family and you don’t need a bunch of meddling bureaucrats from Washington setting a mandate and deciding you have to do this to go to work, to go to school, to get on a plane, to live. This Democratic Party... You know the CDC has destroyed their credibility. A year and a half ago the CDC was one of the most respected scientific organizations in the world and they allowed themselves to be politicized—with Dr. Fauci at the helm of the politicization— and right now their credibility is in tatters because they behave more like an arm of the DNC than an actual, serious medical and scientific organization.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Ted Cruz weighs in on 'staggering' number of migrants as US pacing to 2 million border crossings under Biden

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined 'The Story' to weigh in on the growing crisis along the southern border. SENATOR TED CRUZ: Well, unfortunately that follows a pattern we’ve seen from the Biden Administration. What we see at the border today is an absolute crisis. It’s the worst it has ever been. We have functionally open borders. This was caused by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and numbers right now are staggering. Last month, in the month of June, we saw over 6,000 people a day crossing illegally on our southern border. Put that into context. That is roughly the student body of the University of Texas at Tyler entering illegal each and every single day. Last month, 180,000 people crossed illegally into this country. We’re on pace for two million people to cross illegally into this country under Joe Biden. Those two million people would collectively make up the fifth largest city in this country. We have open borders and the people who are coming illegally—we have children, we have families, we have pregnant women—they’re being brought in by traffickers. They're being physically abused. They're being sexually abused and there’s a high rate of COVID positivity. When I brought 19 senators down to the Rio Grande Valley and we went to the Joe Biden cages, those cages had COVID positivity over 10%. They are releasing COVID positive illegal immigrants into our communities and they’re driving up the spread of COVID-19.
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Officers' powerful Capitol riot testimony underscores Pelosi's partisan blunder

On Capitol Hill, partisanship is coin of the realm. Still, a congressional probe of the Capitol riot should not be political. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can’t help herself. She made the probe irredeemably political by refusing to seat two prominent Republicans — Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.), both tireless Donald Trump apologists — who had been chosen by GOP leadership to serve on the select Jan. 6 Committee.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Slams CDC’s Updated Mask Guidance For Fully-Vaccinated People, Calls It A ‘Mandate’

WASHINGTON, AUSTIN and DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – In an effort prevent further spread of the delta variant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance on Tuesday, July 27, to recommend fully-vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of COVID-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all U.S. counties. “In recent days I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause Covid-19,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a media briefing on Tuesday. “This new science...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Ted Cruz mocks Texas Democrats; ‘No Miller Lite?’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took a jab at Texas Democrats after a group took to Twitter to assemble care packages for lawmakers who've decamped in Washington, D.C., in an effort to block GOP-backed voting bills by denying quorum. The Dallas Democrats said it will be "collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard...
Congress & CourtsForeign Policy

Ted Cruz, Nominee-Obstructer-in-Chief

Welcome to Foreign Policy’s SitRep! Robbie and Jack back with another edition. Special thanks to our colleague Amy Mackinnon, who helped out in our reporting on this. First off, happy Thursday. For the ice cream lovers out there, start your day off right by catching up on the latest geopolitical controversy involving Ben & Jerry’s, and then enjoy this throwback to an early Iraq War-themed ice cream company.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Hannity' on Cuban protests, democracy

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): Thanks for coming. Thank you. HANNITY: Let's -- let's start with the basics. Almost on day one, Joe Biden's State Department said, oh, no, this is about COVID. OK, that was a lie, in case anyone is interested. This was a -- this been a freedom moving that is building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy