Third Booster Vax Approved For Patients With Frail Immune Systems

Since the WHO and other health organizations approved the COVID-19 vaccines, countries worldwide began vaccination campaigns. Currently, more than 170 countries have vaccine trials and vaccinated people, and health providers can write in a data system about side effects if any. Epidemiologists, scientists, doctors and health organizations are urging people to get any COVID-19 vaccine available in their countries, even if they are healthy and young. The idea is that although healthy and young people might not develop severe cases of SARS-CoV- 2 infections, it depends on the strain they got infected with. In addition, they can spread the virus inside their homes and communities, infecting people with comorbidities or fragile immune systems. Those who have a weak immune system should get vaccinated so that they do not develop severe cases, and their life might be in danger in case they do get infected.