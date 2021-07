FRESNO, Calif. - A California woman was shot in her car in front of her young daughter and investigators believe it may have been a case of mistaken identity. Fresno Police officers responded to the intersection of Kearney Blvd. and Thorne Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and discovered Jacqueline Flores, 25, inside of a parked car suffering from a single gunshot wound to her head.