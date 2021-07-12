Stephen A. Smith's comments on Shohei Ohtani's ability to speak English are idiotic and misguided
Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of perhaps the greatest single-season performance a baseball player has had in the sport's history. This, apparently, isn't enough for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith — not that anyone should really care. But the ESPN hot-take artist believes it's bad for Ohtani to use an interpreter and believes that his use of one is actually "harming" the game, which in and of itself makes no sense.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 2