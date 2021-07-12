Cancel
Stephen A. Smith's comments on Shohei Ohtani's ability to speak English are idiotic and misguided

By Joe Rivera
Sporting News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShohei Ohtani is in the midst of perhaps the greatest single-season performance a baseball player has had in the sport's history. This, apparently, isn't enough for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith — not that anyone should really care. But the ESPN hot-take artist believes it's bad for Ohtani to use an interpreter and believes that his use of one is actually "harming" the game, which in and of itself makes no sense.

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter?

Ippei Mizuhara might be the most important name in baseball you’ve never heard. Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter plays an increasingly important role in communication between the Los Angeles Angels star, his team, MLB media and baseball fans. Monday night, he’ll be catching for Ohtani when he participates in the Home Run Derby as part of MLB All-Star festivities in Denver, Colorado. So, who is Shohei Ohtani’s translator?
SportsThe Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Listened As His ESPN Co-Workers Elevated the Conversation

Stephen A. Smith's expansive purview and commitment to unvarnished, provoking opinion puts him in the position to run afoul of both the public and his co-workers for hours on end each day. His commentary on Shohei Ohtani's marketability and value to Major League Baseball, made during Monday's First Take, drew instant ire both externally and internally. It was his most significant misstep since 2014 when he implied women need to be careful not to "provoke" domestic violence incidents. Those words earned him a one-week suspension.
MLBclesportstalk.com

Analysis: Stephen A. Smith & Ohtani

I’ve never been a fan of Stephen A. Smith. After his most recent comments about Shohei Ohtani, I thought they didn’t improve his standing amongst his haters. “The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn’t speak English, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that’s your box office appeal,” Smith said during the July 10 episode of First Take.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Blasts 34th homer of season

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks Sunday against Seattle. Ohtani crushed a Paul Sewald offering to right-center in the ninth inning for his major-league leading 34th home run of the year, and his ninth in the last 15 games. He's now slashing .277/.363/.688 in 358 plate appearances this season, adding 74 RBI and 12 stolen bases (16 attempts). Ohtani is tentatively slated to make a pair of road starts on mound next week, facing Oakland on Monday and Minnesota on Sunday.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes first start of second half vs. A's

Right-hander Shohei Ohtani will make his first start of the second half at the same site as the first start of his Major League Baseball career when he gets the ball for the visiting Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Duels it out in no-decision

Ohtani allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings Monday in a no-decision against the Athletics. He also went 1-for-4 with a double. Ohtani traded zeroes on the scoreboard with opposing starter Cole Irvin for six innings. His brilliant effort went to waste in the seventh, when Steve Cishek allowed three runs on one swing of the bat. The Athletics threatened to score on a few occasions, but Ohtani was able to shut the door on them each time. He induced 14 swinging strikes and notched at least eight strikeouts for the first time in nearly a month. The 27-year-old two-way superstar owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB over 73 innings, and he tentatively lines up for a favorable matchup against the Rockies at the beginning of next week.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

After Shohei Ohtani's exit, A's get past Angels

All-Star Game starter Shohei Ohtani pitched six shutout innings, but Ramon Laureano greeted reliever Steve Cishek with a three-run home run Monday night as the Oakland Athletics outlasted the visiting Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in the opener of a two-game series. Left-hander Cole Irvin combined with closer Lou Trivino on...
MLBLeader-Telegram

Cole Irvin bests Shohei Ohtani as A’s beat Angels

OAKLAND — A scuffling Ramón Laureano broke a heated pitchers' duel with a three-run home run to give the A’s a lead in their 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The home run came off Angels reliever Steve Cishek. With Shohei Ohtani on the mound, the...
BaseballCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Doubles twice in win

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with two doubles in Saturday night's 2-1 win over the Twins. After getting Friday off amidst a 4-for-24 post-All-Star break slump, Ohtani broke out with a pair of doubles Saturday. Both were hit sharply, and the designated hitter looked fluid as he legged them out. Nobody was asked to do more during All-Star Weekend than Ohtani, so it makes sense that the 27-year-old would be a little fatigued returning from Denver. The day off might have been just what he needed to get back on track.
MLBHastings Tribune

Beyond the greatness of Shohei Ohtani and Jacob deGrom, 4 things we learned in MLB’s first half

NEW YORK — For all its continuing flaws — the number of strikeouts (23,878) increasingly exceeding the number of hits (21,450), the lowest collective team midseason batting average (.240) since .233 in 1968, the average time of games continuing to rise to all-time highs (3:09.22) and, lest we forget, another cheating scandal — baseball has still provided us a whole lot of wonderment these first 3 1/2 months. Shohei Ohtani is drawing comparisons to Babe Ruth, Jacob deGrom is drawing comparisons to Bob Gibson and the two Latin juniors, Fernando Tatis and Vladimir Guerrero, are living up to all their hype and off to what is shaping up as the first of many MVP seasons for both.
SportsRealGM

Shohei Ohtani Lands Exclusive Memorabilia Deal With Fanatics

Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a multiyear partnership with Fanatics, which becomes the exclusive distributor of Ohtani autographs, collectables and memorabilia. Ohtani will sign bats, jerseys, photos and select game-used items in both English and Japanese. The agreement doesn't affect sports cards. "This is something we've been working towards for...
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reusse: Enjoy the phenomenon that is Shohei Ohtani

The shows that feature limited numbers of people arguing and drawing delicious salaries on ESPN, FS1 and other national outlets have this, and only this, to say about baseball:. The major leagues do a very poor job of promoting their best players. This weekly conversation usually takes place on a...

