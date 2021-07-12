Cancel
Boston College Infielder Cody Morissette Drafted By The Miami Marlins In 2nd Round

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 18 days ago
Boston College had their second draft pick of the night go off the board, as second baseman Cody Morissette was selected by the Miami Marlins with the 52nd pick in the 2nd round. Out of Exeter HS, Morrisette had a huge high school career hitting hit .434 with a .560 OBP as a senior, and named a US Today All American as a junior and senior.

When he first stepped on campus at Chestnut Hill, Morissette was impressive. He hit 320 with four home runs, 41 RBI, 27 runs, 20 doubles, two triples and eight stolen bases, and was named Freshman All American, All-ACC Second Team and Freshman Team, and All-America Third Team by Collegiate Baseball News.

Cody Morissette hit .321 with 6 home runs this season, but it was the COVID-19 shortened season that really highlighted what he is capable of. He was named a Collegiate Baseball All American after hitting .448 (26-for-58) with a .655 slugging and .522 on-base percentage. Even though this was a small sample size, it showcased an extremely high baseball IQ and potential.

The website Prospectslive.com, compares Morissette to Ben Zobrist who had a long career with the Rays and Cubs.

Morissette is the second Boston College player drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft, joining Sal Frelick who was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 15th pick.

What do you think of Cody Morissette's destination? Leave your thoughts in our Maroon and Gold Forums, a free message board for Boston College fans!

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

BCBulletin

BCBulletin

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

