Food and Drink: Going Chicago style at Ohana

Learn to make a great smash burger, taste a new wine or attend an exclusive brunch this weekend. "Blend is a one of a kind wine tasting competition. Join us July 23, 2021, from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM at the Big Brothers Big Sisters building located in the Crossroads. Grab a friend and your favorite bottles of red wine! Here's how it works: Gather a team of 2 people. Bring 2 bottles of the same red wine. Taste a variety of wines and vote for your favorites. The winning team will be divvying up bottles of wine as their prize. You will have the opportunity to taste several wines, mingle with other young professionals and learn how you can get involved with BBBSKC! We'll have light bites, cash bar, raffle prizes and sounds by @DJAERob." Tickets start at $10.