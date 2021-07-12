Cancel
Marvel's Hellfire Gala delivered a big twist with Wanda Maximoff – but what's next?

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hellfire Gala had one last party favor up its sleeve last week: the death of a popular character. Well, popular on TV. (Spoiler warning!) Wanda Maximoff — the Scarlet Witch — was boffo on her Disney+ TV series, "WandaVision," where she was portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen. But in the comics, she isn't exactly Miss Popularity on the sentient island Krakoa, where all of Earth's mutants now live.

