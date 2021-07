They have radios, after all... We certainly don’t advocate running from law enforcement when you’re told to pull over, but if you do, you might want to make sure the 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder isn’t on your tail. That, or you better have a Hellcat or something hotter. The Blue Oval has been bragging out how testing done by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Michigan State Police shows the truck is quicker at 0-60 and 0-100 mph acceleration versus other law enforcement vehicle, be they trucks, SUVs, or sedans.