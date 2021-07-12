Death toll in Surfside condo building collapse reaches 94

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Emergency crews in Bucks County have declared a mass casualty incident after a suspected tornado hit the Faulkner Buick GMC Dealership, according to a spokesperson for the department. Bill Rollin, the director for emergency alerts for Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware Counties tells CBS3 a mass casualty was “declared by Bucks County, crews from across Bensalem Township are currently on scene. The full amount of injuries is unknown at this time.” (Credit: Xavier Crisden) There is no word on the number of deaths or injuries. According to Rollin, a mass casualty incident is defined as “any incident where 3 or more people are injured.” The county gave the incident a number 3, which means there could be between three and 20 people impacted. (Credit: Xavier Crisden) According to Rollin, all the dealership employees have been accounted for. The dealership is near Trevose, where the fire company tweeted pictures of the scene. Please avoid the area by Faulkner Trevose. Our thoughts are with those affected. pic.twitter.com/fFfOi0trRU — Trevose Fire Company (@TFC484) July 30, 2021 The building contains between four and five different dealerships into. Rollin says the service center was the hardest hit. The damage comes after severe weather pummeled the region Thursday evening.