Starting a nonprofit that has provided more than two hundred thousand meals to food-insecure communities while fighting to keep one restaurant afloat and also pushing to open three more might sound a little crazy, let alone during a pandemic. But delivering comfort through food is just what Chris Williams does, even in the hardest of times. “Feeding people is the most basic form of love,” says the executive chef of Lucille’s in Houston, owner of Lucille’s Hospitality Group, and founder of the nonprofit Lucille’s 1913. The chef’s “community first” mantra is passed down from his great-grandmother (and restaurant group’s namesake) Lucille B. Smith. One of the first African American businesswomen in Texas, she was a successful caterer and in the 1940s developed the first commercially sold all-purpose hot roll mix (which she initially sold as a fundraiser for her church). She advocated for better conditions for the poor, and during the Vietnam War mailed more than three hundred fruitcakes to community members serving overseas.