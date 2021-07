Britney Spears has always wanted out of her 13-year conservatorship. On Tuesday (July 27), the pop entertainer’s former manager, Sam Lufti, shared a number of old voicemails from Spears, where she can be heard fighting to end the conservatorship shortly after it started. "I want out of this conservatorship," she says in a message from 2009, which was accompanied with a never-before-seen photo of Spears holding her son, Sean Preston. "I've been blackmailed by visitation with my babies by the conservatorship. I’m confined, restrained and stripped of my civil rights. And I demand the state of California to review this case because I feel it’s illegal. Bye."