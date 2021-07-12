Cancel
Royal Oak, MI

Phoebe fucking Bridgers is headed to Royal Oak Music Theatre for back-to-back shows

By Jerilyn Jordan
MetroTimes
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say dress for the job you want, not the one you have. This might be why Phoebe Bridgers — the icy-haired singer-songwriter, advocate, and CEO who speaks to millennial dread better than most, waxes nostalgic over Elliott Smith, and managed to piss off a population of insecure men who never learned to play more than the opening lick from "Smoke on the Water" by smashing her guitar during a live TV performance — spent most of 2*2* wearing a skeleton onesie. Wait, what?

FestivalEssence

The Lovers & Friends Music Festival Is Back On

It’s a nostalgic dream come true. Remember the Lovers and Friends festival? It’s back and scheduled for 2022!. In February 2020, the internet exploded when news broke about Lovers & Friends, a hip-hop/R&B music festival that sounded like a nostalgic dream. It seemed to be a venture that would capitalize on the current love of 90’s and 2000’s sounds. Performers such as TLC, Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker and Saweetie appeared on the initial flyer. Since then, all modern acts have been removed from the lineup.
EntertainmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Phoebe Bridgers sells out the Pageant

Update: This show is sold out. Original post: Phoebe Bridgers’ “Reunion Tour” comes to the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 3. Reserved tickets start at $49 and go on sale at noon July 16 at ticketmaster.com. Get more information at thepageant.com.
Musicmotifri.com

Live Music is Back!

Check this space for updates on Motif’s RI Music Awards 2021. Everything that almost happened in 2020 and more! Voting will start in August, and the event will be Monday August 23, 2021 at Fete Music Hall.
MusicMic

Phoebe Bridgers and John Mulaney announced tour dates and the internet imploded

Phoebe Bridgers went from an indie darling playing smaller venues with modest crowds to a household name with four Grammy nominations over the course of the pandemic. The June 2020 release of her hit album Punisher was somehow for Bridgers fortuitous lockdown timing. While everyone was pushing back releases, just hoping that an album would get some attention last summer, Bridgers' angsty, edgy, melodic melancholy struck a chord with audiences.
Muskegon, MIPosted by
MLive

Rebel Road roars back in Muskegon with stunt shows, live music

MUSKEGON, MI – Stunt shows and live music helped welcome motorcyclists to Rebel Road on Friday, July 16. Stephanie Jenkins, who attended every Rebel Road rally since it began in 2015, said she’s looking forward to being back after two years without an event. “It’s good for Muskegon. It brings...
Theater & Dancesecondwavemedia.com

Park Theatre bursts back on the scene with new vigor post-pandemic

For months, nothing happened — no shows, no parties, no music, no people. Then, suddenly, with the opening up of the country, the Park Theatre in Holland’s downtown is bursting with life. Concerts, open-mics, art events, top-bill comedy acts — “We’re trying to do a year’s worth of work in...
Performing ArtsPonca City News

Two music tribute shows coming to the Poncan Theatre

Body Two tribute music shows from Branson’s Americana Theatre will be showing at the Poncan Theatre on Aug. 28, presented by Matthew Boyce Entertainment. The shows include “The British Invasion”, featuring music from groups like The Who, Queen, the Kinks, Elton John and John Lennon, while the “Rock ’n’ Roll Royalty” will feature tributes to Elvis, Johnny Cash, Stevie Nicks, and more.
Atlanta, GAencoreatlanta.com

Back to the Theatre: Theatrical Outfit Edition

Atlanta’s live theatre hiatus is ending, one venue at a time. Today we bring you a look toward the ’21-’22 season at Theatrical Outfit, which will mark Matt Torney’s first in-person season as Artistic Director and Addae Moon’s as Associate Artistic Director. “With five gripping Mainstage productions and the continuations...
Atlanta, GAencoreatlanta.com

Back to the Theatre: City Springs Edition

Atlanta’s break from in-person theatre has gradually drawn to a close, and we are ready to get back out there and see some shows! Let’s take a look at what this season has in store for City Springs Theatre’s exclusively musical theatre company. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s. The Sound of Music.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

33 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.
MusicThe Quietus

Is This Music? Norman Blake's Favourite Albums

From the overlooked influence of Throbbing Gristle to an enduring love of The Velvet Underground, via Broadcast, The Rolling Stones and more, Teenage Fanclub's Norman Blake picks the thirteen records that shaped him. Photo by Donald Milne. Not even the forecast of rain can dampen Norman Blake’s spirits for what’s...
Musicrock947.com

Queens of the Stone Age drops off Reading & Leeds lineup

Queens of the Stone Age will no longer be playing this year’s Reading & Leeds. In a tweet, Josh Homme and company write that “restrictions and logistics” are preventing them from making the trip to the U.K. next month to play dual festivals. “We hope everyone has a GREAT time...
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy talks band breakups, music, sports and Sleater-Kinney

The combination of Wilco, an alt-country act who morphed into an eclectic indie rock band, and fiery feminist punk rockers Sleater-Kinney might sound like an odd fit. However, two common denominators are that both bands push the sonic envelope and have influenced a number of recording artists. Wilco’s singer-songwriter Jeff...
Denver, COgoldentranscript.net

Underground Music Showcase is back on Broadway

Claire Heywood expects she will be singing her heart out at this year’s Underground Music Showcase. “Speaking for myself, playing a festival represents a needed chance to release some pent-up energy from 2020,” Heywood said. “After so long without a space to play, I hope to sing my heart out and get a few things off my chest.”
MusicMTV

Bop Shop: Songs From Jamila Woods, Syd, Kyle, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't...
Lafayette, GAchattanoogapulse.com

Back Alley Brings “The Great Gatsby” To Life At The Mars Theatre

Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to the Mars Theatre for our upcoming production of "The Great Gatsby," based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's seminal American novel. Performances are August 6 through 15, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. The theatre is located at...

