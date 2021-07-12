Phoebe fucking Bridgers is headed to Royal Oak Music Theatre for back-to-back shows

They say dress for the job you want, not the one you have. This might be why Phoebe Bridgers — the icy-haired singer-songwriter, advocate, and CEO who speaks to millennial dread better than most, waxes nostalgic over Elliott Smith, and managed to piss off a population of insecure men who never learned to play more than the opening lick from "Smoke on the Water" by smashing her guitar during a live TV performance — spent most of 2*2* wearing a skeleton onesie. Wait, what?