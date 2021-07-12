Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow is too little, too late for Scarlett Johansson's iconic Marvel character

By Alex Bentley
Posted by 
CultureMap Austin
CultureMap Austin
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gotten so vast and all-consuming that it’s easy to forget that it’s only existed for 13 years. In that relatively short period of time, it has released 23 movies, at a clip of almost two per year, and it would have been more if the pandemic hadn’t halted most major film releases in 2020.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Harbour
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Siberian#Russians#Mcu#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Young Natasha is Played by a Famous Action Star's Daughter

Potential spoilers for Black Widow follow! Now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with premier access, you may have noticed a familiar face at the start of Marvel's Black Widow but been unable to place her. Though the movie as a whole is a prequel, at the start of Marvel Studios new film the clock gets turned back even further to a time when Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova were just children and living in America under deep cover. Playing the part of young Natasha? Actress Ever Anderson, the daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Scarlett Johansson Is Suing Disney. Here's Why

Scarlett Johansson has a bone to pick with Disney. Johannson has been one of the highest-earning Hollywood actors over the past decade, with starring roles in films like "Her," "The Jungle Book," and, of course, the "Avengers" franchise with Disney (via IMDb). In 2019, Forbes crowned her "The Highest Paid Actress" in Hollywood after she earned $56 million with blockbusters. The outlet reported that Johansson's deal with Marvel (which Disney owns) includes a back-end payment that enables her to earn more money depending on how the superhero films perform at the box office.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesSlate

How Black Widow Corrects for the Marvel Movies’ Most Controversial Scene

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. After 13 years and two dozen movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe offers little in the way of surprises, but Black Widow made me feel an emotion I’d never experienced while watching a Marvel movie before: fear. You see it in the eyes of a teenage Natasha Romanoff—not yet the titular Avenger, or even yet played by Scarlett Johansson—as she’s emerging from a shipping container in a dark warehouse, her face streaked with grime. As the harsh light of a flashlight makes her blink, we see that she’s surrounded by dozens of other girls, and though the image, sandwiched between the movie’s opening credits, only lasts for an instant, it hits with a power that, in this world where apocalypses are always averted and even death is not permanent, feels almost jarring. We’re not looking at a group of mutant teenagers bound for a future as X-Men, but at young women who’ve been taken off the streets, soon to be chemically controlled agents of the Soviet secret agency known as the Red Room. The Red Room’s “widows,” including Natasha, are usually depicted as seductive and lethal, killing machines in catsuits, but in that moment, they’re just girls, bound for a horrible fate that looks more like human trafficking than comic-book espionage.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

There are 2 post-credits scenes for ‘Black Widow’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for “Black Widow” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”. “Black Widow” has two post-credits scenes — one that sets up an old Marvel film and another that sets up where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going next. Just a note — When I...
Movieswmleader.com

Before Scarlett Johansson vs Disney, 7 Other Times Marvel Cinematic Universe Was Embroiled in Huge Controversies

Marvel fans were left shocked when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney. That’s right, the Black Widow actress is suing the house of the mouse after they breached her contract by releasing Black Widow on Disney+. The lawsuit is based around the fact that Disney failed to renegotiate Scarlett Johansson’s contract which stated that the movie would have an exclusive theatre release. This caused Johansson to not receive bonuses that were directly tied to the box office returns, and the simultaneous release on Disney+ has caused a rift between the two parties. Disney Blasts Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson, Calls Her Lawsuit Against Them Meritless.
Moviesimdb.com

Disney Says Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit Has “No Merit”; Kevin Feige Reportedly “Angry & Embarrassed”

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal that Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney/Marvel alleges that the studio breached their contract with their hybrid release, adding “Black Widow” to Premier Access on Disney+ alongside a traditional domestic theatrical release. Reportedly, Johansson could have lost potential bonuses in the $50 million range by nixing a proper theatrical window.
Moviesdiscovermuscatine.com

‘Black Widow’ – A Family Affair

Marvel is back in business with its latest blockbuster, “Black Widow.” “Black Widow” finally gives the solo film treatment to the Avenger’s super spy and prominent female superhero in this prequel that explores her origin story. Pro – Exciting. “Black Widow” is a hard hero to fit in. Being a...
MoviesTVOvermind

‘Black Widow’: Alexei and Melina Can Help Marvel Spread its Wings

Like all Marvel properties, Black Widow showed the three most prominent reactions. First, we get the most passionate fans — those with a nearly religious devotion to Kevin Feige, Disney, and any actor who’s been within five feet of their favorite Marvel projects. Next, we have people like yours truly, who enjoy the movies, love the world-building and highest moments, but typically go in expecting a good time with little need for anything new.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Disney countered Scarlett Johansson: “She has a cruel disregard for the pandemic”

A court scandal of unimaginable proportions has been unfolding in Hollywood since this week. Scarlett Johansson sued Disney when feeling economically disadvantaged after the company launched Black Widow streaming at the same time as in theaters. Now the company, He responded with a harsh statement in which he spoke of “callous contempt”Of the actress due to the context of the global health crisis.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Black Widow’: Scarlett Johansson’s Agency CAA Slams Disney’s “Shameless” Response To Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson made huge waves yesterday when the Wall Street Journal revealed that the actress had filed a lawsuit against Disney/Marvel alleging they have breached their contract when bumping “Black Widow” out of a theatrical widow and giving the superhero film a hybrid release. Her suit maintains that dropping the film on Disney+ with Premier Access directly impacted her original back-end profits deal, which was based on the film’s performance at the global box office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy