Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

These Easy Stuffed Tomatoes Are A Low-Carb Alternative To Cheeseburgers

By Bridget Sharkey
Posted by 
Simplemost
Simplemost
 18 days ago

Tomato season is in full swing, and it would be a shame to let the summer pass without incorporating sweet, bright, juicy tomatoes into our days as much as possible. (Tomatoes are super good for you, by the way, as they are packed with antioxidants and cancer-fighting phytochemicals). So we are simply loving this recipe for cheeseburger stuffed tomatoes from The Endless Appetite.

In addition to being delicious and easy to prepare, this recipe is keto-friendly, paleo-friendly and Whole 30-friendly. All you need is firm, ripe tomatoes (like red beefsteak tomatoes or heirloom tomatoes), ground beef, onion, garlic and burger toppings like pickles, ketchup, mustard and cheddar cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahCaK_0auavFyn00
The Endless Appetite

To prepare the cheeseburger stuffed tomatoes, you first brown the ground beef, then stir in your ketchup, mustard, pickles and other traditional cheeseburger toppings. This is going to be the filling you scoop into your hollowed-out tomatoes, so this is where you can tweak the recipe a little bit to add whatever flavors and fixings you generally like on your burgers. That might mean a dash of Worcestershire sauce, Thousand Island dressing, mayo or even Sriracha.

When you’ve finished the filling, you’ll need to prepare your tomatoes per The Endless Appetite’s recipe instructions. After you fill your tomatoes, you’ll top them with the cheese of your choice (the recipe calls for cheddar, but you can go for American or pepper jack or whatever you prefer). Then you pop it into the oven. The recipe’s author advises against putting them in the oven too long because this will turn the tomatoes mushy.

Serve for dinner alongside a green salad, sweet potato fries or grilled corn on the cob. Yum!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snMlP_0auavFyn00
Adobe

If you’re not a meat-eater, but you want to get in on the stuffed tomato action, we recommend this recipe for grilled stuffed tomatoes from Patrick and Gina Neely. It calls for stuffing the scooped-out tomatoes with cooked orzo, goat cheese, parmesan, green onions and chopped basil. You’ll then throw on the grill for 10 minutes. This is a delicious, veg-friendly way to enjoy the sweetness of summer tomatoes!

We love this handy tomato guide from Nature Fresh that demystifies which tomatoes work best in every recipe, whether you are making Cheeseburger Stuffed Tomatoes, tomato soup, fresh pasta sauce, or even grilling tomatoes as a side at your backyard barbecue.

Comments / 0

Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heirloom Tomatoes#Burger#Food Drink#Worcestershire#American#Nature Fresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesnatashaskitchen.com

Pita Bread Recipe (Oven or Stovetop)

This homemade Pita Bread Recipe puffs up beautifully to form that perfect pocket inside. Watch the video tutorial and learn how to make Pita Bread in the oven or on the stovetop. We love recreating our favorite Mediterranean recipes from Greek Salad to Tzatziki Sauce. If you are a fan...
Recipesmashed.com

Copycat Chili's Salsa Recipe

Remember that classic moment from "Seinfeld" when Jerry and George are at the diner discussing condiments, and Jerry gives George his reasoning on why salsa has become such a popular choice? As Mr. Seinfeld explains it, it's "Because people like to say 'salsa'." And that's all fine and good when you're playing for laughs, but what, of course, is the real reason salsa is so popular? Because it's delicious. And if you think it's only purpose is for dipping those tortilla chips as you wait for the rest of your meal at your local Chili's (and yes, invariably filling up on said chips), then it's time to greatly expand your salsa horizons.
AgricultureSimply Recipes

How to Cook Corn on the Cob

I grew up with access to fresh, sweet corn from an Indiana garden every summer, so I admit it’s made me a little picky about my corn. Corn on the cob is a simple seasonal side, but when the corn isn’t fresh or it’s boiled too long, you can end up with chewy, tough kernels instead of the tender, sweet kernels you want – the ones that nearly pop as you work your way around the cob. (This is true whether you are enjoying white, yellow, or bi-color sweet corn.)
ihackeddiabetes.com

Low Carb Blueberry Cheesecake Delight

The best no bake royally luxurious Low Carb Blueberry Cheesecake Delight recipe full of sweet blueberries makes this a gorgeous multi layered cheesecake. Everyone will be drooling over this low carb dessert at your next family picnic or get together. We layered a sweet low carb crumb crust with a cream cheese layer, then blueberry sauce and then topped with a whipped cream layer. I'm in heaven.
Recipeskaiserpermanente.org

Stuffed bell peppers with sun-dried tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon Italian herbs (store-bought; includes basil, oregano, rosemary, thyme, and marjoram) 1 cup grated part-skim mozzarella or pepper jack cheese, divided. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Cut the tops off the peppers. Either save the tops (as pictured) or finely chop the tops and discard the stems; set...
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Recipescookeatlivelove.com

Easy Brown Rice Lentil Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers, a traditional comfort food, are easy to transform to vegetarian stuffed peppers by replacing the ground beef with a tasty mixture of lentils and brown rice. Lentil stuffed peppers take about an hour to cook, but they are also super easy to meal prep in advance so your weeknight meals are easier to prepare. Your family is certain to love this delicious, hearty and satisfying dinner meal when you serve it up!
Fitnesssugarfreemom.com

Low-Carb Keto Fasting Meal Plan Menu Week 29

This post and photos may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase something through any link, I may receive a small commission at no extra charge to you. All opinions are my own. Ketogenic Low Carb Meal Plans sent...
Food & Drinksjamjarkitchen.com

Air Fryer Squash {Whole30 I Paleo I Low Carb}

When you are looking for a fast and delicious healthy side dish it doesn't get much better than these Air Fryer Squash. This recipe takes less than 10 minutes from start to finish and is a perfect way to cook up your favorite summer squash!. Yes I know, my air...
RecipesDevils Lake Daily Journal

The Amish Cook: Potato Bake

Daniel stepped into the house, cradling something. A second look revealed the surprise, a perfectly adorable fawn covered with white spots. By all evidence, it was no more than a week old. We gasped. Could it be a real baby deer?. Daniel explained how its mommy had gotten hit on...
Anniston Star

Quinoa is a low-carb, high-protein alternative to rice or pasta

Quinoa (pronounced keen-wah) is a healthy plant-based source of protein that is very popular in the U.S. right now, mainly because it is low-carb and naturally gluten-free. It is a complete protein, meaning it has all the essential amino acids. One cup of cooked quinoa provides more than eight grams...
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Amazing Okra Recipe: This Easy Okra Recipe With Stewed Tomatoes, Bacon & Onion Is Going to Heaven

Why is this okra recipe going to heaven? Because you cook the hell out of it. Growing up, we ate this okra dish, but my grandma cooked it for less time. The okra was crisper, tomatoes brighter. I found out that if you cook it longer, the maillard reaction turns the dish a mahogany color and creates a deep, rich flavor. This is my favorite way to eat okra, and it's worth the extra minutes of cook time.
Recipesthelocalpalate.com

Easy Does It: Tomatoes

Combine 2 lbs. finely chopped ripe tomatoes, a diced small onion, 2 minced garlic cloves, and ½ cup torn fresh basil leaves. Season well with kosher salt and pepper. Add ½ cup olive oil and toss to mix well. Cover and let sit at room temperature for 1-3 hours. Cook thin spaghetti or capellini in salted water until al dente and drain. Toss hot pasta with sauce, sprinkle with parmesan, and serve hot.
Recipesstemandspoon.com

summer peach salad with avocado and prosciutto {low-carb, gluten free}

This post may contain Amazon affiliate links. I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you) when you purchase using one of those links. I only recommend products I use and love. Thanks for supporting Stem and Spoon. Sweet peach slices, creamy avocado and thin prosciutto on a...
Recipescookitonce.com

Beef Enchilada Casserole

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 35 mins | Total Time: 55 mins | Servings: 8 people. I am blown away with the Mexican flavour of creamy refried beans, layered beef, corn tortillas, and melted cheese smothered in a scrumptious enchilada sauce of this one in a million casserole! This freezer-friendly Beef Enchilada Casserole is incredibly easy to throw together and ready in less than an hour.
Posted by
92.9 NIN

For a Satisfying, Low-Carb Healthy Snack, Try Pili Nuts

When you think of typical snacks, chips and cookies come to mind, which can sabotage your healthiest diet intentions faster than ripping open the bag. But for anyone who wants to snack on a low-carb, healthy whole food snack, high in heart-healthy fat that keep you feeling fuller longer, try pili nuts. These nuts offer energy that is both healthy and diet-friendly, since, with 93 percent fat, pili nuts are higher in healthy fat than any other whole-food on the planet, making them a choice for low-carb or keto dieters who want to eat more fat than carbs.
Recipesdevamadeo.com

Mediterranean Stuffed Tomatoes

These easy Mediterranean stuffed tomatoes are simply bursting in fragrant summer flavors! I made a Jasmine rice salad with sautéed halloumi, black olives, red onions, Parmesan cheese and a red wine vinaigrette full of earthy herbs. Made in barely 45 minutes, it’s the perfect summer meal, super fresh and light! I toasted a piece of baguette with olive oil to have with these and served a crispy white wine for an easy but scrumptious summery meal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy