The Disruptor: South Florida Litigator Makes History With SPAC Merger Listed on Nasdaq at $32B
A Coral Gables litigator saw his company become publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange Monday, with an enterprise value of $32.6 billion. John H. Ruiz’s MSP Recovery LLC specializes in the recovery of Medicare and Medicaid secondary payments. It struck a deal with blank check business Lionheart Acquisition Corp. to become the second biggest special-purpose acquisition company merger ever, according to company data.www.law.com
Comments / 0