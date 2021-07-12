Cancel
The Disruptor: South Florida Litigator Makes History With SPAC Merger Listed on Nasdaq at $32B

By Michael A. Mora
Law.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Coral Gables litigator saw his company become publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange Monday, with an enterprise value of $32.6 billion. John H. Ruiz’s MSP Recovery LLC specializes in the recovery of Medicare and Medicaid secondary payments. It struck a deal with blank check business Lionheart Acquisition Corp. to become the second biggest special-purpose acquisition company merger ever, according to company data.

