Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen Company Launches On-the-Go Cannabis Beverage Cannacap
The Cannacap delivery system stores flavored THC powder in a portable and discreet CAP transforming any drink into a delicious and efficacious cannabis beverage. Easy to use, take anywhere, anytime on-the-go fun! Derek Hopkins, CEO of Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen Company (GMCK) states, “Our technology is timely and relevant for creating precisely dosed, stable and great tasting Cannabis Beverages which the consumer controls. You control the concentration of THC and flavor, you choose the drink to add it to, you choose where and when you want to discreetly consume it.”www.bevnet.com
