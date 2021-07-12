Apple TV+ goes behind the scenes with upcoming musical comedy series ‘Schmigadoon!’

Schmigadoon! is, in theory, for people who love musicals. The limited series, now streaming two of an eventual six episodes on Apple TV+, is billed as an homage to 1940s spectaculars. It mostly delivers. Starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong as a New York City couple who find themselves trapped in a mysterious rural town prone to group sing-alongs, the show’s very premise is a riff on Brigadoon, the Scotland-set Lerner and Loewe production that debuted in 1947. In just three hours, cocreators Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul weave a rich tapestry of references, including The Music Man, Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls, South Pacific, Camelot, and more. It’s catnip for musical theater nerds—and, one would also assume, anathema to the musical-theater-averse.
