For a long time, transferring your information from an old phone to a new phone once you switched over to the latest and greatest thing could either be a very simple task or a very annoying one. You could use a proprietary transfer tool from your OEM, which would allow you to move most files over from your old phone, or you could use the more comprehensive Titanium Backup if you had root access. Alternatively, you could use the built-in backup tool available to all devices with Google Play Services installed, or a similar one offered by the Google One app.