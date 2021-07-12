'Gunpowder Milkshake' stars on the all-female cast

At first glance, there is a lot to like about Navot Papushado’s “Gunpowder Milkshake”: the colors, the cinematography, the whimsical world filled with ‘50s-inspired design, the badass female cast that plays equally badass characters. At second glance, “Gunpowder Milkshake” turns out to be the epitome of style over substance. Where there is style, it’s immaculate, but one look beneath the film’s candy shell reveals a hollow plot that is nearly impossible to follow or become invested in. It’s incredibly frustrating that the movie is so unbalanced in its quality — it allows viewers to hold onto hope and give the story the benefit of the doubt, only resulting in its unsatisfactory ending feeling even more disappointing.