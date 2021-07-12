Cancel
Apple Releases Updated HomePod Software 15 Beta With Potential Fix For Bricked Speakers

By Ali Salman
wccftech.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has seen fit to release the third beta of the HomePod Software 15 to invited users. The new beta arrives after there were reports of the update bricking user's speakers as well as overheating them. The new beta is designed to work with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey betas. Other than this, the update also brings support for Lossless Audio to the HomePod with Software 15 beta 3.

wccftech.com

