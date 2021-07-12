Apple Releases Updated HomePod Software 15 Beta With Potential Fix For Bricked Speakers

We’re another step closer to the launch of iOS 15 as the third public beta has now arrived. Apple refers to this release as iOS 15 public beta 4 in order to match the developer beta release cycle. In this release, you’ll find changes to the design of Safari, new Podcasts widgets, and more. First of all, we should point out that all of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as well, so if you were able to update to iOS 14, you’re in the clear for at least one more year, even...