Who is Adeline Gray and how tall is she?

By Julia Elbaba
The US Sun
The US Sun
 18 days ago

ADELINE Gray is a multi-time wrestling world champion.

When she's not on the mat setting records, she stands for promoting equality within her sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZA2T9_0auatueo00
Gray is the first American wrestler to win five World titles Credit: Getty

Who is Adeline Gray and how tall is she?

Gray, an American wrestler, was born on January 15, 1991, in Denver, Colorado.

The 5’10 athlete is a five-time world champion (2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019) and an 2016 Olympian.

Gray is the first US woman to win back-to-back wrestling World titles since Tricia Saunders in 1999.

She is also the first American wrestler to win five World titles.

Outside of her sport, Gray has been working on the bigger issues of sexism promoting equal recognition and participation on the elite levels, including Olympic and collegiate level wrestling.

She is also the first female wrestler to have her own signature shoe called THE ASICS Aggressor 3 L.E. Adeline Gray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41M3MT_0auatueo00
Sanders is stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana Credit: Instagram/Adeline Gray

Who is Adeline Gray married to?

Gray is married to Army captain Damaris Sanders.

Sanders is stationed in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Through deployments, training and traveling the world to see each other, Sanders has been one of Gray’s biggest supporters since meeting her for the first time in Colorado about five years ago.

"Can your wife beat you up, that's normally the first question,” Sanders told KALB-TV.

“Do you wrestle your wife? I'm like, no! They know she's a world champ and then they're like can she beat you at wrestling and I'm like hell yeah!...I'm pretty much her hype man, I tell her all the time she's the heavyweight champion of the world.”

Sanders added: “I kind of sing it around the house. Walk around with the belt...I even brought it into work and said we won the title!”

Gray said that her husband adds consistency to her life that she didn’t have before with her demanding training schedule.

"Being able to call and be like 'training was really rough today' and he reminds me 'we get to see each other in four days, you can do it!' so little encouragements here and there,” Gray said.

Who's Adeline Gray's sister?

Gray has three younger sisters, including fellow wrestler Geneva Gray.

Geneva started coaching the Bacone Warriors women’s wrestling program in Denver, Colorado where she took 10 wrestlers to the National Tournament.

Additionally, she helped the men’s team who qualified nine for the NAIA National Championships.

Gray’s parents are Donna and Geroge, who has been supporting Gray from the start.

Grey was only six when she stepped on the mat for the first time.

"He has always been in my corner," Gray said.

"I still use the moves that he taught me when I was younger so I think it's very prideful for him because he's like 'I built that, I did that!'"

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
