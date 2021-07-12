Cancel
LeBron James says he wants to retire with Lakers: 'I truly hope that I can finish my career' in Los Angeles

By Jasmyn Wimbish
CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there was any doubt that LeBron James was going to leave the Los Angeles Lakers when he becomes a free agent in 2023, he just quelled those fears. During an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast where James was promoting his new movie, "Space Jam: A New Legacy," the 35-year-old, four-time NBA champion shared his love for the city of L.A. as well as the Lakers organization.

