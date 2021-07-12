Cancel
Trump blames Democrat-led cities for violent crime surge by ‘destroying law enforcement’ in Fox & Friends interview

By Lauren Fruen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 19 days ago

DONALD Trump has blamed Democrat-led cities for the violent crime surge by "destroying law enforcement."

The former president called out "through the roof" violence in New York, LA and Baltimore during a Fox & Friends interview, and said: "What you have to do is have to give the police back their authority."

Donald Trump had blamed Democrat-led cities for the violent crime surge across the US Credit: Fox News
Shootings and killings are up around the US but there is a continued push for police reform Credit: AP

Trump told Fox: "You know the police can stop this.

"The police are afraid they will lose everything if they go after somebody because some bad acts were done.

"Because of those bad acts, they have destroyed these police forces.

"Chicago, take a look at the numbers. They had 260 people shot on Fourth of July weekend. New York, through the roof. Take a look at Los Angeles – what is going on in Los Angeles with the crime. And Oakland and Baltimore."

During his CPAC speech on Sunday, Trump had told the crowd: "The Democrats know their policies on crime are so unpopular, so radical, and so crazy, they are now trying to pretend they never led the 'defund the police' movement in the first place.

"But everyone knows this is an outrageous lie.

"You look at New York and Chicago and some of these cities, they have been democrat-run and badly run for 100 years."

Joe Biden will host New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate and other law enforcement leaders from around the US to talk about reducing crime.

CRIME ON THE RISE

Biden will meet with DC mayor Muriel Bowser and San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo, Memphis police chief C.J. Davis, chief David Brown of Chicago and Lt. Anthony Lima of Newark, New Jersey, police.

Shootings and killings are up around the nation, with local politicians and police struggling to manage the violence that has ballooned since the coronavirus pandemic.

But there is a continued push for police reform, revived nationwide with the death of George Floyd, and Biden is trying to work on both simultaneously.

Trump also accused Facebook of "election meddling," slammed big tech, and repeated his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him during his CPAC speech.

And he slammed the Joe Biden administration for its handling of the immigration crisis.

Trump claimed that "illegal immigrants are being resettled around our cities and towns at the taxpayer's expense".

Trump scooped an easy win in a 2024 Republican presidential nomination straw poll, with DeSantis and Don Jr trailing far behind.

More than 8 months after he lost the 2020 election, the former President celebrated another Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) win on Sunday at the Dallas event.

Trump is pictured during his CPAC speech over the weekend Credit: AFP

