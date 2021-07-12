Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 leak spill the beans
We have been receiving a considerable amount of Samsung leaks and rumors over the past few weeks, but none of those compare to the latest info provided by Evan Blass. He has recently posted animations of every single device that may be announced during the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This means we get to see what could be the probable final appearance of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2, and the Galaxy Watch 4 in every possible angle, plus a couple of key specs.
