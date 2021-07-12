Lost Judgment May be Last Game in Series; Talent Agency Reportedly Block Steam Version

Gaming is an expensive hobby. Whether you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, or any other platform, this is true. That said, if you're on PC, have no money, and are looking for something new to play, then you may want to check out one of the five games below, all of which are free and less than a month old. In fact, in the case of a couple of them, they are only a few days old.