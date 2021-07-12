Cancel
Lost Judgment May be Last Game in Series; Talent Agency Reportedly Block Steam Version

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost Judgment may be the final game in the series, as an actor’s talent agency are preventing the game from being sold on Steam. Japanese entertainment news website Nikkan Taishu (DeepL) report that according to their sources; the talent agency Johnny & Associates had disagreements over what platform to release the game on. Johnny is the agency Takuya Kimura is signed up to, the voice and likeness of main character Takayuki Yagami.

