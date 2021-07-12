Lost Judgment May be Last Game in Series; Talent Agency Reportedly Block Steam Version
Lost Judgment may be the final game in the series, as an actor’s talent agency are preventing the game from being sold on Steam. Japanese entertainment news website Nikkan Taishu (DeepL) report that according to their sources; the talent agency Johnny & Associates had disagreements over what platform to release the game on. Johnny is the agency Takuya Kimura is signed up to, the voice and likeness of main character Takayuki Yagami.nichegamer.com
