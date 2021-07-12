Cancel
Google is Moving Users to New Drive Sync Client

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle’s consumer and commercial customers will soon transition to a new Google Drive sync client for Windows and Mac. “Each year, people are creating more content and using more devices to access that content,” Google’s Scott Limbird writes. “So it’s more critical than ever to be able to keep files, folders, and photos safe, synced between devices, backed up and organized. To address this, in the coming weeks we’ll be rolling out a number of new features for Drive for desktop [on] Windows [and] macOS, our unified sync client that lets you easily sync your content across all your devices and the cloud.”

Cell PhonesStandard-Examiner

How to stop spam texts that are sent to your device

Texting has become the communication method of choice for many smartphone users. Even my 83-year-old dad texts me and has gotten pretty good at it. A few months ago, he started using animated gifs to express his pleasure with a project we were working on together and upcoming visit plans — a cartoon dog with a jaunty hat is his favorite. Just last week, he sent his first video in a text to me that showed a family of deer in the field behind his pool. But some senders are not so delightful.
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Google to block logins on old Android devices starting September

Google is emailing Android users to let them know that, starting late September, they will no longer be able to log in to their Google accounts on devices running Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) and lower. "As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Recover Deleted Contacts From Your Google Account on Android

Your Google account acts as a one-stop solution for backing up different types of data from your Android smartphone and tablet. You can store your contacts, photos, videos, and personal files in the cloud. One advantage of backing your data in the cloud is easy restoration if you delete some...
Computersgamingideology.com

Google Chrome users should download a critical security update today

Google Chrome has received a patch for its eighth zero-day vulnerability of the year. The latest version of the leading browser – Chrome 91.0.4472.164 – has been released for Windows, Mac and Linux machines. The update to the desktop version of the world’s most popular browser fixes seven security vulnerabilities.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Delete Multiple Gmail Emails at Once On Android

Let’s admit, Gmail is right now the most used email service out there. Compared to other email services, Gmail offers you better features and more control. As a result, Gmail is widely used by individuals and businesses to send/receive important emails. What’s more important is that Google also has Gmail...
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

How to block spam calls on iOS and Android phones

It’s not just you: spam calls are more prevalent than ever, and more difficult to stop, too. Technological advances have made it near-impossible to escape robocalls. One center can make millions of calls a day — and they are generally profitable for scammers, so they’re not going away any time soon, either. People reported falling for scam calls between June 2020 and June 2021. The FTC says it takes spam calls seriously, but its resources for actually stopping them are…slim. “Just block ‘em and report ‘em” only goes so far without any actual recommendations. Like the common cold, fighting spam calls isn’t easy — but we can minimize their effects on our daily lives. We have some recommendations on how to best do so without losing your mind... Often the least expensive and pain-free spam-blocking methods are provided right through your provider. These apps are usually included in your plan at no charge, with premium services available for an upcharge. You can also report numbers that slip through, along with notes, or send all unknown callers straight to voicemail. It allows filtering by risk level; you can send potential spam calls to voicemail or terminate them altogether. If free offerings aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of other apps created to avoid robocalls. Hiya Hiya also has a remarkable reputation for blocking spam calls and focuses on reporting them so other users can avoid the same numbers in the future. It’s $3.99 per month as well, though you can also buy a yearly plan at a significant discount of $24.99. Download it on iOS or Android.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp will delete your account if you have any of these apps installed

It is used by more than 2,500 million users per month, a figure that attests that WhatsApp is the most important mobile app today – because it is basically used per month by more than 1/4 of the world’s population. And it is that the way we talk the most throughout the day with someone is through WhatsApp precisely, which makes it more popular but not the most complete.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Google Bans Another 11 Android Play Store Apps – Wipe Them Off Your Phone NOW

Another week, another batch of Android apps banned from the Google Play Store. This latest batch of applications was hastily removed after it was discovered that the software was laced with the horrific Joker malware, which signs users into expensive subscriptions behind their backs – charging the card stored in their Play Store account.
Internetsiliconangle.com

Nine apps stealing Facebook login credentials pulled from Google Play

Google LLC has removed nine Android apps from the Play store, including one with millions of users, after they were discovered to be stealing users’ Facebook Inc. login credentials. Discovered and detailed July 1 by malware analysts at Dr. Web, the apps, described as “stealer Trojans,” were spread as harmless...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google just upgraded the Android backup system without telling anyone

Backups by Google One is replacing your existing Android system backup method. This update is rolling out to many Android phones and will happen in the background. Backed-up items now include MMS, photos, videos, wallpapers, several system settings, and more. You do not need to be a Google One subscriber...
Internethowtogeek.com

What Happens to Your Online Accounts When You Die?

We’re all going to die someday, but the same can’t be said for our online accounts. Some will persist forever, others might expire due to inactivity, and some have preparations in place for when you pass away. So, let’s have a look at what happens to your online accounts when you go offline forever.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

TikTok Account Exposes "Hidden" Google Hacks That Are Blowing People's Minds

There's something inexplicably satisfying about finding an Easter egg or teensy-tiny surprise. Whether it's in a video game that hides a head nod to previous iterations of a classic franchise, or even a film that includes a bit of foreshadowing (like Dr. Grant tying together two "female" belt buckles on the airplane in Jurassic Park), hidden details tend to make people happy. Which could be why so many folks are stoked about this Google-themed TikTok account.
Computersgsmarena.com

You can now block other users on Google Drive

Since its inception, Google Drive has always been torturously slow to both upload and download... Why are you even here then? You don't need to spam here and there, users do know what they are having and what not. Rating0 |. D. Duddle. 39y. Since its inception, Google Drive has...
InternetArs Technica

Google is finally doing something about Google Drive spam

A notification pops up on your phone: "Click here for hot XXX action!" It's Google Drive again. Someone shared a document containing that title, and now your phone is begging you to look at it. Even if you ban Google Drive from generating phone notifications, you'll still get emails. If you block the emails, you'll have to see the spam when you click on the "shared" section of Google Drive. The problem is that Drive document sharing was built with no spam-management tools. Anyone who gets a hold of your email is considered an important sharer of valid documents, and there has been nothing you can do about it—until now.

