It seems Sonic Colors Ultimate will run at 30fps on the Nintendo Switch as opposed to 60fps

It’s no secret here at Gamespace that I’m not one to always immediately volunteer to review a lot of “twitch games”, first-person shooters, or platformers. As I’ve aged I’ve lost some of my pinpoint reflexes. Given that I tend to review a lot of adventure, puzzle, and novel-like games. One of the newest visual novels to come into our offices is Inkle Studios‘ Overboard for the Nintendo Switch system. Overboard is a detective game with a twist. Instead of you trying to figure out “whodunnit” you’re trying to figure out how to get away with “it”. So read on for our Nintendo Switch review of Overboard as we try to discover if playing the bad guy is all it’s cracked up to be!