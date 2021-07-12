Cancel
It seems Sonic Colors Ultimate will run at 30fps on the Nintendo Switch as opposed to 60fps

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has recently uploaded a trailer for SEGA’s upcoming enhanced Wii port of Sonic Colors and it seems as though the Nintendo Switch version of the game will run at 30fps. Trailers for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Sonic Colors Ultimate state in the very same video that they will be running at 60fps, whereas that information is notably absent in the Switch trailer. This has understandably led fans to believe that the Switch version will end up running at 30fps. Still, Sonic Colors Ultimate does look like a worthwhile purchase if you’re a fan of the spiky blue hedgehog and the reasonable retail price tag should certainly sway some to part with their cash.

#Sonic Colors#Sonic The Hedgehog#The Nintendo Switch#Sega
