Fans of Showtime's Dexter will be ecstatic to know that their favorite serial killer - along with much of the original cast - is coming back for a 9th season. After an eight year hiatus, Michael C. Hall is back in his familiar role as Dexter, the blood spatter analyst by day, serial killer by night. Critics and fans will say that the last few seasons left something to be desired, but anticipation for the new season is still very high and most are ready for some new blood. And that's exactly what they'll get.