Las Cruces area in clean-up mode day after powerful storms

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Residents in Las Cruces were picking up the pieces Monday, a day after a powerful storm left a trail of toppled trees, washed out roads and downed power lines.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports crews around the city are hauling away massive trees and other debris.

The Sunday storm originated in the Roswell and Clovis areas but then picked up steam over the Sacramento Mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The result was a massive storm system that brought powerful winds and rain. It walloped Las Cruces sometime after 7 p.m. before moving on to Texas.

Winds around southern New Mexico, from Las Cruces to Santa Teresa, were as high as 80-90 miles per hour (129-145 kilometers per hour).

The weather has also led the New Mexico Department of Transportation to shut down US 70 at San Augustin Pass. The stretch from NASA Road to the entrance of White Sands Missile Range is expected to stay closed most of the day.

It wasn’t just rain and wind wreaking havoc in places. A dust storm also hit east of Lordsburg Sunday night, causing a pile-up on I-10. Hail was reported south of Cloudcroft, Alamogordo and in west El Paso.