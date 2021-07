There will always be overconfident, yet incompetent, drivers who want to show off in front of the cameras in car meet events, often ending in disaster and a hefty repair bill. We've lost count of the number of Mustangs that have crashed at car meets, but this time a Chevrolet Silverado has been sacrificed after someone thought it would be a good idea to try and drift on the street. Perhaps he was inspired by Ken Block's tail-happy Hoonitruck that starred in Gymkhana 10.