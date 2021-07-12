Deshaun Watson investigation remains ongoing, Houston police says

HOUSTON -- As the Houston Texans took the field for their first day of training camp on Wednesday morning, all eyes were on quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Watson reported to training camp this past Sunday after requesting a trade from the Texans in January. Less than two months later, the first of 23 lawsuits was filed accusing Watson of sexual assault and appropriate behavior. He currently faces 22 active lawsuits.
Despite the legal situation, when general manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley addressed the media on the first day of training camp, both said Watson's presence at training camp has not been a distraction.
"It's not been a distraction at all," Culley said. "Very professional about everything, just like all the guys who have been here. It's been business as usual."
Watson participated in individual drills during practice Wednesday, but did not take part in any team drills -- other than to stand in as a scout team safety. Culley said that was...
