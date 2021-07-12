Deshaun Watson investigation remains ongoing, Houston police says

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... I don’t know what will happen with Deshaun Watson, but I am from the Schefter school on this: The Eagles are likely to be in play when Houston trades him, assuming Houston does sometime before draft day 2022. [...] Philadelphia’s the most logical target—and I’d argue that acquiring their next quarterback would be smarter next March than it is now. Maybe Jalen Hurts has a stunningly great year and the Eagles think they’ve got their quarterback of the future. Maybe the Eagles will be in position with three first-round picks to sit and take their next quarterback in the draft or trade up for him. Or maybe they’re in the best position of any team in the league to deal for Watson. So the best thing for Philadelphia here is to play the long game—and hope that Carson Wentz plays three-quarters of the snaps in Indianapolis this year, ensuring that third first-round pick 2022.