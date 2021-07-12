Cancel
2022 C8 Chevy Corvette Gets More Expensive

By Sebastian Cenizo
After learning the news last week that GM won't help tuners crack the C8 Corvette's ECU, many were disappointed. Despite a lack of aftermarket support and the announcement of price increases for 2021 models, demand for the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette is insanely high. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean that the 2022 C8 gets a reprieve from price hikes. Corvette Action Center has come across pricing on the Chevy dealer Order Work Bench system and has discovered that the C8 is getting a $1,000 price increase across the range, and the destination fee has gone up from $1,095 to $1,295.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

