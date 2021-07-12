2022 C8 Chevy Corvette Gets More Expensive
After learning the news last week that GM won't help tuners crack the C8 Corvette's ECU, many were disappointed. Despite a lack of aftermarket support and the announcement of price increases for 2021 models, demand for the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette is insanely high. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean that the 2022 C8 gets a reprieve from price hikes. Corvette Action Center has come across pricing on the Chevy dealer Order Work Bench system and has discovered that the C8 is getting a $1,000 price increase across the range, and the destination fee has gone up from $1,095 to $1,295.carbuzz.com
