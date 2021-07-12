Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Committed”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t heard by now, Wave Chapelle is serious about his hustle. He’s proven that so far by dropping a song every Friday this year, but he reiterates the point with his new track, “Committed.” The latest addition to the Sky Blue pack features a dreamy trap beat, with Chapelle taking you through the highs and lows of his career so far. He’s had several of both, but always managed to keep his stride through adversity, and that’s what it’s all about. We’re 28 tracks deep into the year from Wave Chapelle, but you can get the latest by checking out “Committed” below:

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Juxt Dame – “Juxtaposition”

Rapper Juxt Dame may be a new name on your radar. His new single, however, aims to change all that, giving you a proper introduction on “Juxtaposition.” With a beat accented by some big synths, Dame doesn’t try to be something that he isn’t, keeping it all the way real with his status in the world. The verses detail very real situations, and while there’s still some roughness around the edges, it’s an honest song that puts you into Dame’s world. This is the early stages of an artist finding his voice, and there’s plenty of upward potential ahead. Get your first listen to Juxt Dame with “Juxtaposition” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Nightfall Heroes – “Terminus”

Industrial synthwave duo Nightfall Heroes released a new single today. The heroes are up against a robotic behemoth and have to be strategic about how to take him down. There’s determination and wisdom embedded in this track, and you’ll walk away from it locked and loaded for a cybernetic apocalypse. Stay tuned to hear more from Nightfall Heroes in the months to come.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Tarek Sabbar – “Process”

Producer Tarek Sabbar has a new experimental track out, and he gets heavy into the industrial side of things on “Process.” With thumping percussion and hihats that sound like cogs in a machine, the track is perpetual motion come to life. You can easily lose yourself in an electronic trance to this one, but it makes for an intense four minutes of pure rave goodness. Get into a hyperactive groove with “Process” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Saint Klutch – “Pray”

Hybrid hip hop / pop / Christian artist Saint Klutch has a new single out, and he’s embracing his spirituality with “Pray.” The song is about feeling lost, and needing some help to move ahead in life. There’s also lines about working hard and striving to achieve your goals, which are universal themes even if you aren’t religious. A melodic hook kicks the track into a new dimension, complimenting Klutch’s honest, humble delivery. “Pray” is both a motivator and an affirmation from Saint Klutch. Check out the new track below:
Rock Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Enervate – “No Time Left”

Hardcore act Enervate have a new EP out, and they bring all of the brutality on “No Time Left.” The project is only three tracks, but they’re enough to get your blood boiling and your head banging. With thick riffs and boat loads of energy, the band barrels through the songs with reckless abandon, leaving a wake of destruction in their path. In under ten minutes total, you’ll want to thrash around and push bodies around in the pit, which is exactly the end goal for the band. It’s an audible shot of adrenaline, and the kind of record that can get you excited for the future of hardcore. Check out “No Time Left” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Chakara Blu – “Inner G”

Chakara Blu is out with a new single, and there’s a throwback feel on “Inner G.” Get your best Coogi sweater ready, because the song, which is less than two minutes in total, can transport you back to the golden era of hip hop with beats that smack hard and plenty of strong flows. Chakara Blu isn’t afraid of anyone when it comes to the microphone, and that shows while rapping over a beat that could easily fall into the middle of a Mobb Deep tape. “Inner G” is a nod to a bygone era, and Chakara Blu does it well. Check out the single below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Iammarcandrew – “Stupid Gone”

Anyone that’s been under the influence can relate to the feeling of Iammarcandrew’s latest, “Stupid Gone.” The track is under two minutes, with production that makes you feel like you’re in a haze. Lyrically, the song is about being faded to the point where you’re not sure how you’re getting home, and goes well with the blissful instrumentation. While the song doesn’t talk about having a rough morning the next day, it’s very in the moment, as one would expect a song like this to be. Iammarcandrew is steadily dropping some solid tracks, and he’s only heating things up this summer. Check out “Stupid Gone” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: The Keystones – “Time Will Tell”

The Keystones have a new song out, and there’s an inescapable hook on “Time Will Tell.” The song is about finding yourself, and the obstacles that go along with that. The energy is high, but the chorus is everything here, becoming an earworm that you want to hear a crowd of people singing in unison. It’s a testament to clever pop crossover songwriting, but the energy of the band brings the track to life. The Keystones are finding ways to make each release just a little more powerful, and this feels anthemic on the first listen. Check out “Time Will Tell” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Nile – “Nonchalant”

Nile is back at it, and keeping things smooth on his new single, “Nonchalant.” One of the ever-constantly changing artists in the city, he takes an absolute gem of a beat and brings a determined flow to it, contrasting tones in a way that keeps the song captivating. With lyrics about his evolution, and the environment he came from motivating him, his honesty gives the track even more dimension. Whether you want to simply coast and listen to the production or hear an artist with some substance in his bars, “Nonchalant” has both. It’s a must listen, and you can check it out below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Glitch Project – “Wane”

Glitch Project are smashing it once again with ‘Wane’. The single is the latest release from the Italian female duo, and they grip us instantly to their star valour. Musically satisfying, this new one is a delightful earworm that grows into one of the most striking alt-pop tracks of modern times. It opens somewhat condensed with a solo bass line taking us closer to the mix. But, the quirky overture pays off, though, giving the ladies a unique edge.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Zolton – “Beach Dreams”

Zolton has a project out, and he’s ready for the summer with “Beach Dreams.” With lo-fi beats that make you want to chill for the rest of your day, week, and otherwise, there’s nothing but style on this release. The album feels like a master class in curating a sound, as every song could flow into one another seamlessly. The energy picks up on the lone collaboration, “Don’t Be Afraid” featuring ThatGuyEli, but nothing feels terribly out of place. “Beach Dreams” appropriately makes you want to sit out in the sun, relax your mind, and listen to the project over and over. Kick back with the album below:
Rock Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: M545 – “Worse Than That”

Punk outfit M545 are introducing themselves to the world, one song at a time, and that continues with new single “Worse Than That.” The quick burst of energy will make you want to start a circle pit in whatever setting you’re listening to it, with the band spouting off nightmare scenarios and telling you that it is, in fact, worse than that. Every glimpse of M545 has been promising so far, and there’s only bigger things on the horizon for the band. Check out “Worse Than That” below:
Rock Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Snailtooth – “Mother Earth”

Sludge-punk-doom band Snailtooth have a new record out, back from a fifteen-year hiatus. Beer-soaked and belligerent, these songs feature tortured howls and crushing riffage. We feel like creatures emerging from the decaying soils, out in the open for danger to find us. It’s always exciting when an old band makes a return, and those around for the Wisconsin DIY scene in the 2000’s are certainly in for a treat. Grab a beer and enjoy!
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Mood Migration – “By Fire”

Electronica act Mood Migration have a new album out, and it feels like a trip to another dimension. “By Fire” is 10 transformative tracks, each of which have their own feelings of bliss, thanks to floating synths and mid-tempo beats. There’s a fair amount of sonic exploration here, with different echoes and effects taking the sound of the project to a new level. Largely instrumental, “By Fire” can put you in a trance of sorts, and that’s a testament to the production from composers Northern Lights and Steph. Mood Migration will be part of the next installment of Mid Coast at The Cooperage on Thursday night, but you can check out “By Fire” here below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Haywyre – “Stay With Me (FT. Sixten)”

Acclaimed electronic artist Haywyre teamed up with vocalist Sixten for a new track this week. It’s a funk-tronic jam about calling out for someone that won’t leave your side no matter what you’re going through. Even if you go through changes, the comfort of this person is a constant. Hopefully it’s a sign of more to come from Haywyre soon – stay tuned.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Tanner Dixon – “Timeweaver”

Electronic producer Tanner Dixon has a new EP out on User Friendly. It’s two tracks of deep house bliss certain to get you out on the dance floor and groove to the minimalist disco beats. Both songs are almost seven minutes long, so try not to wear yourself out! Tanner Dixon set out to make this EP hoping not to pigeonhole any specific territory of sound; he assures us his next work may not sound anything like this.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Louise Aubrie’s New Single “Ours” is Worth Keeping

Although “Ours”, the latest single from Louise Aubrie and the leadoff track from her forthcoming LP Antonio (slated for an October 15th release) is only three and a half minutes long, it’s characterized by motion or, as is apparent from listening to it, a series of motions. Firstly this number...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dopeurosign & Lil Rambo Beats – “1000 Degrees”

Up-and-coming rapper Dopeurosign has a new project out, teaming up with Arkansas-based producer Lil Rambo Beats for the follow up to their “500 Degrees” EP, fittingly titled “1000 Degrees.” The progression is real for both components, with strong beats and a contemporary trap flow that that is full of confidence. The new installment has six tracks, with a blend of street and radio appeal. If the duo continues to link up for new music, the upside keeps looking brighter for both Dopeurosign as an artist and Lil Rambo behind the boards. Hear it for yourself with “1000 Degrees” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Singer-Songwriter Alisha Liston Shines Bright In New Single “Paint on a Cloud”

Southern California-based singer-songwriter Alisha Liston is certainly not your usual artist. She is only thirteen years old, and despite her very young age, is unveiling no less than her eleventh release, the astonishingly beautiful single titled “Paint On A Cloud.” After the previously released single “Whose Definition,” counting tens of thousands of streams on Spotify alone, Liston continues her speedy ascension in music with a new sonic gem.
Rock Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Solar Plexus – “Royalty”

Solar Plexus have a new EP out, and its their body of work to date. “Royalty” is four tracks of intricate, technical indie rock. With busy sounding guitar parts being the focal point of tracks like the project’s title track opener, it’s clear that the band is looking to move into more progressive territory. That being said, they aren’t above a simpler progression with the conviction to make it feel exciting and interesting. Solar Plexus pull from many different territories, creating a diverse rock sound, with seemingly endless directions that they can navigate towards. Check out “Royalty” below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy