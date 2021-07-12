AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Committed”

Hardcore act Enervate have a new EP out, and they bring all of the brutality on “No Time Left.” The project is only three tracks, but they’re enough to get your blood boiling and your head banging. With thick riffs and boat loads of energy, the band barrels through the songs with reckless abandon, leaving a wake of destruction in their path. In under ten minutes total, you’ll want to thrash around and push bodies around in the pit, which is exactly the end goal for the band. It’s an audible shot of adrenaline, and the kind of record that can get you excited for the future of hardcore. Check out “No Time Left” below: