AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Committed”
If you haven’t heard by now, Wave Chapelle is serious about his hustle. He’s proven that so far by dropping a song every Friday this year, but he reiterates the point with his new track, “Committed.” The latest addition to the Sky Blue pack features a dreamy trap beat, with Chapelle taking you through the highs and lows of his career so far. He’s had several of both, but always managed to keep his stride through adversity, and that’s what it’s all about. We’re 28 tracks deep into the year from Wave Chapelle, but you can get the latest by checking out “Committed” below:breakingandentering.net
